 Incendiary Venezuelan protest picture wins 2018 World Press Photo Award | Arts | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Incendiary Venezuelan protest picture wins 2018 World Press Photo Award

The World Press Photo Award, "the most prestigious and coveted award in photojournalism," recognized Ronaldo Schemidt's work, which features a powerful story symbolizing the current state of Venezuela.

  • a protester in a ball of flames in Caracas (Ronaldo Schemidt)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Venezuela Crisis' — Ronaldo Schemidt

    The 2018 winner, by the Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt, shows a protester, Jose Víctor Salazar Balza, on fire during violent clashes with riot police at a protest in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro and his plans to consolidate his political power. Clashes broke out on May 3, 2017, and Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorbike exploded. He survived.

  • Jesco Denzel's photo of the Lagos Marina

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Lagos Waterfront Under Threat' — Jesco Denzel

    A boat from Lagos Marina is steered through the canals of the Makoko community — an ancient fishing village that has grown into an enormous informal settlement — on the shores of Lagos Lagoon, in Nigeria's capital. Prime real estate along the lagoon waterfront is scarce, and there are moves to demolish communities such as Makoko and build luxury apartment blocks in their place.

  • a young southern white rhino is blindfolded and partially drugged as it waits to be set free (Neil Aldridge)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Waiting for Freedom' — Neil Aldridge

    The South African photographer Neil Aldridge won the Environment category for this picture of a young southern white rhino, who blindfolded and drugged, waits after a long journey from South Africa to be released into the Botswana wilds as part of efforts to rebuild threatened rhino populations. Rhinos are killed by poachers for their horns, which are trafficked and sold illegally in Asia.

  • World Press Photo 2018 Long-Term Projects winner Carla Kogelman

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Ich Bin Waldviertel' — Carla Kogelman

    The winner of the Long-Term Projects-Stories category documents Hannah and Alena, two sisters who live in a bioenergy village of about 170 people in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria near the Czech border. Kogelman has been photographing Hannah and Alena since 2012. This image shows Alena and two young visitors in one of the barns of the self-sustaining village in 2014.

  • members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match (Oliver Scarff, Agence France-Presse)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Royal Shrovetide Football' — Oliver Scarff

    The winner of Sports category was taken in February 2017 and shows members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Derbyshire, England. The game, reportedly played since the 17th century, involved hundreds of participants over two eight-hour periods. Rules stipulate that players may not murder their opponents.

  • a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska (Corey Arnold)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Dumpster Diver' — Corey Arnold

    The US photographer won the Nature category for this symbolic picture of a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Once close to extinction, the bald eagle has made a big comeback, especially in Alaska, where in some areas there's one eagle for every 10 people. Locally, the US's national bird is known as the "Dutch Harbor pigeon."

  • World Press Photo Contest winning photo of 2013 by Paul Hansen

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Gaza Burial' - Paul Hansen (2013 Winner)

    The 2013 World Press Photo of the year by Sweden's Paul Hansen. It shows 2-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her 3-year-old brother, Muhammad, being carried to a Gaza City mosque for their burial ceremony by their brothers in 2012. The siblings, along with their father, were killed when the family house was destroyed by an Israeli missile strike.

    Author: Stuart Braun


  • a protester in a ball of flames in Caracas (Ronaldo Schemidt)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Venezuela Crisis' — Ronaldo Schemidt

    The 2018 winner, by the Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt, shows a protester, Jose Víctor Salazar Balza, on fire during violent clashes with riot police at a protest in Caracas against President Nicolas Maduro and his plans to consolidate his political power. Clashes broke out on May 3, 2017, and Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorbike exploded. He survived.

  • Jesco Denzel's photo of the Lagos Marina

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Lagos Waterfront Under Threat' — Jesco Denzel

    A boat from Lagos Marina is steered through the canals of the Makoko community — an ancient fishing village that has grown into an enormous informal settlement — on the shores of Lagos Lagoon, in Nigeria's capital. Prime real estate along the lagoon waterfront is scarce, and there are moves to demolish communities such as Makoko and build luxury apartment blocks in their place.

  • a young southern white rhino is blindfolded and partially drugged as it waits to be set free (Neil Aldridge)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Waiting for Freedom' — Neil Aldridge

    The South African photographer Neil Aldridge won the Environment category for this picture of a young southern white rhino, who blindfolded and drugged, waits after a long journey from South Africa to be released into the Botswana wilds as part of efforts to rebuild threatened rhino populations. Rhinos are killed by poachers for their horns, which are trafficked and sold illegally in Asia.

  • World Press Photo 2018 Long-Term Projects winner Carla Kogelman

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Ich Bin Waldviertel' — Carla Kogelman

    The winner of the Long-Term Projects-Stories category documents Hannah and Alena, two sisters who live in a bioenergy village of about 170 people in Waldviertel, an isolated rural area of Austria near the Czech border. Kogelman has been photographing Hannah and Alena since 2012. This image shows Alena and two young visitors in one of the barns of the self-sustaining village in 2014.

  • members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match (Oliver Scarff, Agence France-Presse)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Royal Shrovetide Football' — Oliver Scarff

    The winner of Sports category was taken in February 2017 and shows members of opposing teams, the Up’ards and Down’ards, fight for the ball during the historic annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Derbyshire, England. The game, reportedly played since the 17th century, involved hundreds of participants over two eight-hour periods. Rules stipulate that players may not murder their opponents.

  • a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska (Corey Arnold)

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Dumpster Diver' — Corey Arnold

    The US photographer won the Nature category for this symbolic picture of a bald eagle feasting on meat scraps in the garbage bins of a supermarket in Dutch Harbor, Alaska. Once close to extinction, the bald eagle has made a big comeback, especially in Alaska, where in some areas there's one eagle for every 10 people. Locally, the US's national bird is known as the "Dutch Harbor pigeon."

  • World Press Photo Contest winning photo of 2013 by Paul Hansen

    World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

    'Gaza Burial' - Paul Hansen (2013 Winner)

    The 2013 World Press Photo of the year by Sweden's Paul Hansen. It shows 2-year-old Suhaib Hijazi and her 3-year-old brother, Muhammad, being carried to a Gaza City mosque for their burial ceremony by their brothers in 2012. The siblings, along with their father, were killed when the family house was destroyed by an Israeli missile strike.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Venezuelan photographer Ronaldo Schemidt has won on Thursday the esteemed World Photo Press Award for his powerful image of a protester consumed by fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela in 2017. 

Clashes between protesters and the Venezuelan national guard broke out on May 3, 2017, and Salazar was set alight when the gas tank of a motorbike exploded. He survived the incident.

Australian photographer Patrick Brown won in the General News — Singles category for "Rohingya Crisis," his haunting image of the bodies of Rohingya refugees laid out on the ground after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized off the coast of Bangladesh. Of the roughly 100 people on the boat before it capsized, only 17 survived.

Read more: The world in pictures: How photography revolutionized the press

a blindfolded white rhino that will be released into the wild in Botswana

"Waiting for Freedom," by Neil Aldridge from South Africa, won the new Environment category for his image of a blindfolded white rhino that will be released into the wild in Botswana

The World Press Photo of the Year, the world's most coveted photojournalism award, honors photographers who have created timeless images that capture an event or issue of fundamental journalistic importance in the last year.

In 2018, the World Press Photo jury chose six nominees for the main prize, shortlisting as well photos in eight different categories — including a new environment category. Altogether, 42 photographers from 22 countries were selected and of these, 15 have won previous World Press Photo awards, while 27 are being recognized for the first time. 

Read more: World Press Photo award winner: Independent journalism is more important than the prize

As with every World Press Photo contest, the jury debates the journalistic aspects of the stories as well as the aesthetic and technical dimensions of the image. Jerome Huffer, head chef of the photography department of the French magazine Paris Match and a member of the jury in 2018, hoped the press photo of the year would combine "the fundamentals of photojournalism with a new way of storytelling." He was not disappointed. 

Click through the picture gallery above to view some of the World Press Photo Award winners this year, while the one below features shots from the 2017 awards.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 - An Assassination in Turkey (Reuters/AP/World Press Photo Foundation/B. Ozbilici)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    An image of rage goes viral

    Burhan Ozbilici's image was captured in the seconds after the December 2016 assassination of Andrey Karlov, Russia's ambassador to Turkey. Ozbilici has also been on assignment in Syria, Libya and Egypt. He said he aims "to have the courage to confront a world which has been made rotten by the dishonest and corrupt, in order to try to do some good," according to AFP news agency.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 World Press Photo Awards 2017 - Jonathan Bachman - Taking A Stand In Baton Rouge (Reuters/J. Bachman)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    Not about to back down

    This award-winning photo by Jonathan Bachman depicts 28-year-old activist leshia Evans standing her ground during a protest against police brutality in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in July 2016. Activists point to the blatant racism behind the killings of African-Americans by white police officers.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 World Press Photo Awards 2017 - Daily Life - First Prize, Stories - Tomas Munita, for The New York Times - Cuba On The Edge Of Change (Reuters/The New York Times/World Press Photo Foundation//T. Munita)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    The end of an era

    Fidel Castro's death grabbed headlines around the world. Tomas Munita's image of the Cuban leader's funeral procession on December 1, 2016 took first prize in the Daily Life, Stories category.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 World Press Photo Awards 2017 - Daily Life - Second Prize, Singles - Tiejun Wang - Sweat Makes Champions (Reuters/World Press Photo Foundation/Tiejun Wang)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    On their toes

    Tiejun Wang captured this image of young students doing toe-pressure training at a gymnastics school in Xuzhou, China. The photo won second prize in the Daily Life, Singles category.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 - General News - Second Prize, Stories - Sergey Ponomarev, for The New York Times - Iraq's Battle To Reclaim Its Cities (Reuters/World Press Photo Foundation/The New York Times/S. Ponomarev)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    Trying to escape

    Sergey Ponomarev's photo won second prize in the General News category. It shows a family fleeing the fighting in Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, while oil fields burn in the background in November 2016.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 World Press Photo Awards 2017 - General News - Second Prize, Singles - Santi Palacios - Left Alone (Reuters/World Press Photo Foundation/S. Palacios)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    At a loss

    Santi Palacios's image, which took second prize in the General News, Singles category, shows an 11-year-old girl from Nigeria (left), with her 10-year-old brother on a rescue boat in July 2016.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 - Nature - First Prize, Stories - Brent Stirton, Getty Images for National Geographic Magazine (Reuters/World Press Photo Foundation/Getty Images for National Geographic/B. Stirton)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    Killed by poachers

    This photo by Brent Stirton won first prize in the Nature, Stories category. It shows a dead black rhino bull that was poached for its horns at Hluhluwe Umfolozi Game Reserve in South Africa.

  • World Press Photo Awards 2017 World Press Photo Awards 2017 - Sport - Dritter Preis, Einzelfotos- Kai Oliver Pfaffenbach - Rio's Golden Smile (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

    Aiming to win

    Usain Bolt of Jamaica is shown here smiling as he wins the 100-meter semi-final sprint at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. The image by Kai Pfaffenbach took third prize in the Sports, Singles category.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


DW recommends

The world in pictures: How photography revolutionized the press

Barely a century ago, the invention of photojournalism turned the press landscape upside down. A new exhibition at Berlin's German Historical Museum reimagines a photographic revolution. (23.06.2017)  

Picture of Russian ambassador's assassination wins World Press Photo award

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici has garnered this year's World Press Photo of the Year, one of the most prestigious accolades for photo journalism. (13.02.2017)  

World Press Photo award winner: Independent journalism is more important than the prize

Turkish photographer Burhan Özbilici tells DW what receiving the World Press Award meant to him. His photo of the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey went around the world. (15.02.2017)  

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year. (12.04.2018)  

World Press photo award 2017 showcases fury

Associated Press photographer Burhan Ozbilici has garnered this year's World Press Photo of the Year - a prestigious award for photo journalism. (13.02.2017)  

Related content

ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 22.30 UHR Winner World Press Photo 2018 Spot News

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines 12.04.2018

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year.

Nigeria - Boko Haram Konflikt

Dozens of girls freed from suspected Boko Haram kidnapping 21.02.2018

Nigeria's military has said it rescued scores of girls who went missing after a militant attack on a school earlier this week. Their abduction was similar to the case of the 276 Chibok girls, who were taken in 2014.

US-Fotojournalistin Stephanie Sinclair

Child bride photographer Stephanie Sinclair receives Niedringhaus photojournalism award 08.06.2017

US photographer Stephanie Sinclair gives young, vulnerable women a voice. She tells DW what motivates her to risk her life and why the US bears a special responsibility when it comes to defending women's rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Marie Bäumer as Romy Schneider (Imago/United Archives)

Remembering the legacy of Romy Schneider

In "3 Days in Quiberon," Marie Bäumer plays Romy Schneider, who gave her last interview during a stint in rehab in 1981. Here's a look back at Schneider's most memorable films. 

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

Arts.21

Benjamin Britten ca. 1948 (Getty Images)

War Requiem: Playing for peace

Young people from all over Europe meet to perform Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in honor of the victims of world wars – collectively, without borders, and as pacifists. 

Arts

ACHTUNG SPERRFRIST 22.30 UHR Winner World Press Photo 2018 Spot News (Ronaldo Schemidt, Agence France-Presse)

Incendiary Venezuelan protest picture wins 2018 World Press Photo Award

The World Press Photo Award, "the most prestigious and coveted award in photojournalism," recognized Ronaldo Schemidt's work, which features a powerful story symbolizing the current state of Venezuela. 

Digital Culture

Gemälde Delacroix Die Freiheit führt das Volk (picture-alliance/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

The artworks Facebook has turned into porn

Pictures of artworks depicting nudity are constantly deleted from Facebook by algorithms and actual staff at the social media giant. This time, the victim was France's most esteemed national heroine.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  