 Ice skating: Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot win gold and set new world record | More sports | DW | 22.03.2018
German pair Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot set a new world record as they won gold at the world championships in Milan. Their success comes only four weeks after winning Olympic gold in Pyeongchang.

Italien Meisterschaft im Eiskunstlauf in Mailand (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot capped a golden season when they smashed the world record to claim pairs gold at the world figure skating championships on Thursday.

The German pair set a new world record score of 162.86 points in the free skate to better the previous best which they achieved on their way to Olympic gold in Pyeongchang four weeks ago.

They also achieved a new world record overall score of 245.84 points for their first title together after teaming up in October 2014.

Savchenko, who won five world crowns with now-retired Robin Szolkowy, matches Norwegian legend Sonja Henie for the female record of 11 world championships medals.

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia took silver with 225.53 points, with France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres winning bronze, 218.36.

mds (AFP, AP)

