 Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany lose to Denmark in opener | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.05.2018
Ice Hockey

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany lose to Denmark in opener

Germany's ice hockey team came back down to earth after their Winter Olympic silver medal after a loss to Denmark in the Ice Hockey World Championship. The Germans lost in a shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Eishockey Dänemark Deutschland (Getty Images/J. Klamar)

After a last minute loss to Russia in the gold medal match in Pyeongchang, Germany would have expected to dispatch the hosts in the opener of the tournament in Copenhagen.

But despite the presence of several of their NHL stars, they fell to a dramatic defeat to Denmark on Friday.

Germany had an opportunity to take an early lead with a powerplay but couldn't take advantage, thanks in part to a smart save from goaltender Frederik Andersen, of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was as close as fans got to a goal in the opening period.

The hosts began the second period in the ascendancy and their increasing dominance was rewarded midway through when Jesper Jensen finished off a slick team move with a powerful strike from the right side.

But the lead wasn't to last for long, the Olympic silver medallists roared back and, with Andersen floored following a goalmouth scramble, Leon Draisaitl slammed home the equalizer.

Then came a moment of magic from Denmark's Nichlas Hardt, who retreived the puck from behind the goal and showed great vision to flick the puck back to forward Frederik Storm, who powered his side back in to the lead shortly before the second period ended. 

Just as Germany looked to be heading to an opening game loss, they tied things up through Yasin Ehliz to send the game in to a sudden-death overtime period.

Both sides had chances in overtime but neither could find the breakthrough, so a shootout was required. 

Nine of the ten penalty shots were spurned, with Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen the only man to find the net. 

 

