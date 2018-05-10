 Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany end campaign with defeat to Canada | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.05.2018
Sports

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany end campaign with defeat to Canada

Germany are heading home from the ice hockey worlds in Denmark in eleventh place after a disappointing tournament. There was to be no repeat of Pyeongchang's Olympic heroics for coach Marco Sturm's team.

Eishockey-WM Kanada - Deutschland (picture-alliance/dpa/P. David Josek)

The 2018 ice hockey worlds in Denmark are over for Germany after a respectable performance wasn't able to avert a 3-0 defeat to favorites Canada.

The defeat, in which Canada scored one goal in each period, saw Germany finish eleventh – their worst worlds ranking since 2014, and less than 12 months after sensationally winning Olympic silver in Pyeongchang.

Marco Sturm's team, who were already out of the tournament despite an historic victory of Finland, fell behind after just 20 seconds in Herning when Brayden Schenn caught them cold. But despite pushing for an equalizer, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Tyson Jost added to the score for the Canadians.

Having finished third in group B, Canada will now face the second-placed team from group A in the quarterfinal, either Sweden or Russia.

mf/ (SID/AP)

Eishockey Weltmeisterschaft Deutschland Finnland

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany upset Finland 14.05.2018

Markus Eisenschmid scored in overtime to give Germany their first victory over Finland at the IIHF World Championship in 25 years. Germany's next opponent in Denmark is Canada.

Eishockey Länderspiel Deutschland - Frankreich

Germany's Marco Sturm: 'We really need to forget about the Olympics' 04.05.2018

Germany's hockey team will have a different look at the world championship. Some who won Olympic silver are out and a couple of NHL stars are back. Coach Marco Sturm spoke with DW about his team's prospects in Denmark.

Eishockey WM 2018 | USA - Deutschland

Ice Hockey World Championship: Germany lose third straight game 07.05.2018

Germany have lost their third group-stage game at the 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship. Their best performance at the tournament so far was undone by a series of penalties in the second period.

