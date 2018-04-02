'I Have a Dream': On the lasting power of Martin Luther King Jr's words

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today."

Those words, delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 1963, continue to resonate 50 years after the death of the pastor and civil rights activist.

They are part of King's iconic "I Have a Dream" speech that has since been taught in schools, reprinted in university textbooks, featured in numerous documentaries about the era, quoted by former US President Barack Obama, and even sampled in music by the likes of Michael Jackson and rapper Common.

For fellow civil rights activist John Lewis, who also spoke that day at the "March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom" in 1963, it wasn't the words alone that influenced people. The current Democratic Congressman who as a young man was on the frontline of the civil rights movement, spoke on the "Newshour" program on PBS about King's own unique charisma

"Dr. King had the power, the ability, and the capacity to transform those steps on the Lincoln Memorial into a monumental area that will forever be recognized," said Lewis. "By speaking the way he did, he educated, he inspired, he informed not just the people there, but people throughout America and unborn generations."

Rhetorical strategies

From a rhetorical perspective, the man who would come to embody the US civil rights struggle had employed many speaking strategies that ensured his words would resonate with his audience. A preacher by vocation, King interwove not only references to his Christian religion, but drew on biblical stories and quotations that would be especially meaningful to the public gathered before him.

"I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, hill and mountain shall be made low," he said. "The rough places will be made plain, and the crooked places will be made straight. And the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest Day of private and public grief Coretta Scott King, wife of Martin Luther King, Jr., and family sit in a pew during the first of two funeral services held on April 9, 1968, in Atlanta, Georgia. The first was for family, close friends and other invitees at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King and his father served as senior pastors. There followed a 3-mile procession to Morehouse College, King's alma mater, for a public service.

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest A brother's sorrow King's brother, Alfred D. King, breaks down during the funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church was filled with hundreds of people, including labor leaders, foreign dignitaries, entertainment and sports figures and leaders from numerous religious faiths. The service began with Rev. Ralph Abernathy delivering a sermon which called King's death "one of the darkest hours of mankind."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest A final goodbye Coretta Scott and her children view King's casket. Following the assassination, news of the murder sent shockwaves through African-American communities in a number of cities, resulting in deadly riots between the day of the murder and the day of the funeral. President Lyndon B. Johnson declared a national day of mourning for the lost civil rights leader on April 7.

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest At peace after violent end King lies in repose in his casket. He died from a gunshot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, where he was supporting a strike by local sanitation workers. "The bullet knocked him out of his shoes," says Andrew Young, one of King's closest aides. "I saw the bullet had entered the tip of his chin and went straight to his spinal cord. He probably never heard or felt the shot."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest Paying respects Mourners file past King's casket. At his widow's request, a recording of his "Drum Major" sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church, given on February 4, 1968, was played. In the sermon he asks that at his funeral no mention of his awards and honors be made, but that it be said that he tried to "feed the hungry," "clothe the naked," "be right on the [Vietnam] war question," and "love and serve humanity."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest Silence broken by songs The procession from Ebenezer Baptist Church to Morehouse College was observed by over 100,000 people. The silence was occasionally broken by the singing of freedom songs that were sung during marches in which King participated. At the open-air service at the college, as per King's request, his good friend Mahalia Jackson sang his favorite hymn, "Take My Hand, Precious Lord."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest Vale of tears "I'm realistic enough to know that I can meet a violent end," King said before his death. "I live every day with the threat of death. But I don't think the important thing is how long you live but how well you live, and I'm not concerned about my longevity or the quantity of my life but the quality of my life."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest We shall overcome Beside Coretta Scott King weeps Harry Belafonte, the American singer, actor and social activist. Following the public service, King's casket was taken by hearse to his final burial place at South View Cemetery. "I still believe we can build a society of brotherhood and a society of peace," King said before receiving his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. "Deep in my heart I do believe we shall overcome."

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest Joining the America pantheon A bewildered Reverend Jesse Jackson, the American civil rights activist and politician, beside King's graveside. "Along with Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King has assumed something approaching Founding Father status in American history," says Ben Wright at the Briscoe Center for American History, which houses Flip Schulke's photographic archive. Author: James Jeffrey



By combining scriptural reference like this with vocabulary taken from traditional American hymns like the patriotic anthem "America" — which recites that "My country tis of thee, sweet land of liberty" — King created his own unique voice through a rhetorical process known as "voice merging."

The effect was to stir up emotions that move beyond the meanings of the words themselves, relying instead on the emotional impact of the greater meaning.

The "I Have a Dream" speech may be King's most memorable, but it is neither the first nor the last to employ this strategy. In his "Letter from a Birmingham Jail," written on April 16, 1963 after King's arrest in Alabama for civil disobedience, he wrote:

"Just as the prophets of the eighth century B.C. left their villages and carried their 'thus saith the Lord' far beyond the boundaries of their hometowns, and just as the Apostle Paul left his village of Tarsus and carried the gospel of Jesus Christ to the far corners of the Greco-Roman world, so am I compelled to carry the gospel of freedom beyond my own home town. Like Paul, I must constantly respond to the Macedonian call for aid."

Even without knowing the particular Bible story references, parallels are drawn that allow for readers of the letter to grasp the intended meaning.

Martin Luther King Jr. at the civil rights march on Washington, D.C. in 1963

King's impact today

King's rhetorical abilities were so powerful that immediately after delivering the speech at the Lincoln Memorial, the civil rights activist landed on the FBI's radar as a person to watch closely.

Indeed, some conspiracy theories link the FBI with King's death, causing some to note the irony when the intelligence organisation released this tweet on the 49th anniversary of his assassination.



On the eve of the 50th anniversary of King's murder, King's rhetorical gifts were literally passed down through the generations as his granddaughter Yolanda Renee King addressed a massive crowd at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. on March 28.

"I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world — period,” she said, reviving her grandfather's ultimate dream to live in a non-violent world.



At an April 2 ceremony held in Boston – where King obtained his doctorate in theology and met his wife, Coretta Scott King – to read the "I Have a Dream" speech for the public and consider its lasting impact, Deval Patrick, Massachusetts' first black governor, reiterated that King's words were just as inspiring today.

"It was a prophetic speech at its time, and it's a prophetic speech now like so much of King's speeches. They are timeless, poetic and challenging and they spur us to action," he said.