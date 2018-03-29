Human rights court upholds French verdict against German despite double jeopardy appeal

A German doctor said a French court had violated his right not to be tried twice for the 1982 death of his French stepdaughter. But Europe's highest human rights court said there was reason enough to keep him in jail.
The French trial and verdict against a German man found guilty in the 1982 death of his French stepdaughter was upheld despite decisions from German authorities not to prosecute him, the European Court for Human Rights rules on Thursday.
The judgment from Europe's highest human rights court means Dieter K. will remain in prison in France and clarifies the right against being tried twice — the double jeopardy principle — for many European citizens.
The facts of the case:
What were the reactions?
Andre Bamberski told dpa news agency: "I am satisfied today, but it's not right that I should have been under psychological stress for four years."
What is the ECHR? It is a court based in the French city of Strasbourg that rules on cases related to the European Convention on Human Rights, an international treaty listing fundamental civil and political rights. Forty-seven countries have ratified the convention. The court is not a part of the European Union, but all 28 EU member countries are signatories.
