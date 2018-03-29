How to celebrate Easter in Germany  

Everyone knows the Easter Bunny doesn't lay eggs, but that doesn't stop him from hiding them for children in countries all over Europe and beyond. Watch the video below for more on Easter traditions across Europe.

A symbol of fertility, spring and new life, eggs have become an integral part of Easter celebrations.

In Germany, however, passion for eggs extends well beyond the holiday. Here's more: