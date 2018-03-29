 How to celebrate Easter in Germany | Lifestyle | DW | 29.03.2018
Lifestyle

How to celebrate Easter in Germany

Watch out for sugar-coated lambs, fire and lots and lots of chocolate. Here's what to expect during the four-day Easter holiday in Germany.

  A celebration of life

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    A celebration of life

    Christians all over the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. In Germany, Easter is known as "Ostern" and the commemoration begins a week before, on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. The week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week, or "Karwoche" in German.

  Keep the noise down

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Keep the noise down

    Good Friday, "Karfreitag," the day of Jesus' crucifixion, is a public holiday in Germany, as is the Monday after Easter Sunday ("Ostermontag"). Don't think you can enjoy the long weekend by hanging out in clubs, though. In 12 of Germany's 16 states, events with loud music are prohibited all day on Good Friday. In three states, loud music is just banned during certain hours.

  Why Easter always falls on a different day

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Why Easter always falls on a different day

    According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified around the time of the Jewish Passover, which was observed at the first full moon following the vernal equinox. Based on the Gregorian calendar, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following Passover: that is, depending on lunar cycles, between March 22 and April 25. German pupils look forward to two weeks of vacation surrounding the Easter holiday.

  Pagan parallels

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Pagan parallels

    Pagan festivals were often celebrated during the vernal equinox to mark the beginning of spring. Since the rituals roughly coincided with Easter — which also celebrates new life — some of the symbolism was shared. That may be how the egg and the hare, which both stand for fertility, made their way into our modern-day Easter celebrations.

  Germany's first Easter Bunnies

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Germany's first Easter Bunnies

    It was German scientist Georg Franck von Franckenau who in 1682 first wrote about the tradition of a mythical Easter Bunny that hid eggs in the garden for children to find. The custom was being practiced in the central and southwestern German regions, including Alsace and Palatinate. The tradition stuck, and now kids around the world try extra hard to find the eggs they missed last year.

  Eggs grow on trees in Germany

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Eggs grow on trees in Germany

    As every farm kid knows, rabbits don't lay eggs. They grow on trees — at least in Germany. Decorating both full-sized outdoor trees and smaller indoor versions with colorful eggs, similar to a Christmas tree, is a centuries-old German Easter tradition. Often, indoor trees are adorned with elaborately decorated porcelain eggs. The custom joins two symbols of life: the egg and the tree.

  Chocolate lovers' paradise

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Chocolate lovers' paradise

    Chocolate does not symbolize life, spring or fertility — but it's nevertheless inseparable from Easter. Over 200 million chocolate bunnies are produced in Germany each year, with around 40 percent being exported abroad. Lindt, pictured, is actually a Swiss company, but has a factory in Aachen, in westernmost Germany, and is one of the most common bunny brands.

  Sugary sweet Easter lambs

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Sugary sweet Easter lambs

    While the egg as a symbol for life dates back to ancient Rome, the symbolism of the lamb is much older. The Jews of the Old Testament sacrificed unblemished lambs in religious rituals. Christians later adopted the image of the sacrificial lamb in reference to Christ's crucifixion. In Germany, lamb isn't just a main course: Sweet Easter lambs made from cake and powdered sugar are common.

  Easter surprises

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Easter surprises

    The gift of calories is still the most popular Easter present in Germany, according to a 2015 Statista survey: 62 percent give sweets on Easter, while 38 percent give eggs. However, nearly half (45 percent) said they purchase small items like games, books or stuffed animals for their loved ones, especially kids. But not everyone participates in Easter commerce: 22 percent don't give gifts.

  Extinguishing winter

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Extinguishing winter

    According to an early Saxon tradition, fires are lit in Germany and elsewhere in Northern Europe on Easter Saturday or Sunday. In the pre-Christian spring ritual, the fire was likely meant to expel winter. In rural Northern Germany, Easter bonfires are lit by official brigades or on private premises and can turn into small festivals. The fire generally burns throughout the night.

    Author: Kate Müser


Everyone knows the Easter Bunny doesn't lay eggs, but that doesn't stop him from hiding them for children in countries all over Europe and beyond. Watch the video below for more on Easter traditions across Europe. 
Watch video 04:50

Easter traditions across Europe

A symbol of fertility, spring and new life, eggs have become an integral part of Easter celebrations.

In Germany, however, passion for eggs extends well beyond the holiday. Here's more:

