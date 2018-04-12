How spacesuits work

Astronauts never leave home without a spacesuit, and nor will you if you want to live on Mars or the moon. This is how the most versatile suit of all works.
It might not be any bigger than your own refrigerator, but the TESS telescope will deliver the stuff of your wildest sci-fi fantasies: Earth-sized planets by the hundreds, and all in the next two years.
It may sound like something out of Frankenstein, but it’s a milestone in the field of brain surgery. By implanting micro-electrodes in the brain, doctors can prevent the trembling that accompanies Parkinson’s disease.
The past few years have seen a band of young actors get into space with big plans to commercialize the satellite industry. But it's still not all about money. Some are focused on more ethical uses for space data.
