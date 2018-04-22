euromaxx extratour
Holidays in Cornwall
Wild coastlines, old castles and exotic gardens are all found in Cornwall on Britain’s southwestern tip. The Gulf Stream’s warmth gives Cornwall an almost Mediterranean climate. The county is a favorite among surfers.
23.04.2018
