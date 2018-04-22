 Holidays in Cornwall | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 23.04.2018
euromaxx extratour

Holidays in Cornwall

Wild coastlines, old castles and exotic gardens are all found in Cornwall on Britain’s southwestern tip. The Gulf Stream’s warmth gives Cornwall an almost Mediterranean climate. The county is a favorite among surfers.  

DW euromaxx St Ives - Künstlerkolonie in Cornwall (HR)


  
   

