 High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn′t supect are used for Queen Elizabeth | High Five | DW | 17.04.2018
High Five

High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn't supect are used for Queen Elizabeth

The British monarch is also a great-grandma and a wife, which is why the Queen doesn't only have official names and titles, but also different unsuspected nicknames.

  • Queen Elizabeth as a child (picture-alliance/Zumapress)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Lilibet

    The English pronunciation of "Elizabeth" is a tongue-twister not only for Germans. Even the future Queen found it hard to pronounce her own name when she was a child. That's why she called herself "Lilibet." Her family kept on calling her that way until she had ascended to the throne in 1952.

  • Queen Elizabeth with her uncle Edward (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Shirley Temple

    Elizabeth's uncle Edward discovered an amazing similarity between her as a young girl — with her chubby face and curly hair — and Shirley Temple. That's why he chose the name of the US child star as his favorite nickname for his niece. By abdicating the throne in 1936 to marry American socialite and divorcee Wallis Simpson, Edward made it possible for Elizabeth to become Queen.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince William in Wales 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Gary

    Long before this picture was shot, when Prince William was still a small child, he wasn't able to pronounce "Granny" and found it easier to call her "Gary" instead. A male name, and a rather ordinary one at that? It's likely that the Queen only allowed her beloved grandson to call her this way.

  • Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 89th birthday surrounded by her family (Reuters/S. Wermuth)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Gan-Gan

    Prince William's son George also had difficulties with "Granny." When he was two years old, he used to call his great-grandma "Gan-Gan." That's at least what Duchess Kate claimed in a documentary about the royals. Chances are that the little prince has already overcome this stage. He will turn five in July.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Cabbage

    Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married for more than 70 years. It would be odd indeed if he called her "Queen" or "Her Majesty." The nickname he uses for his wife was only revealed recently: Apparently, he affectionately calls her "Cabbage." There's room for speculation about the reasons behind this peculiar choice.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


Commonly known as Queen Elizabeth or the Queen, her full name is Her Majesty Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Mountbatten-Windsor.

Elizabeth is also her mother's name; her second name pays tribute to her great-grandmother, Alexandra of Denmark, and her third name to her two aunts, Princess Mary, Countess of Harewood, and Lady Mary Elphinstone.

Her family name combines her royal house, Windsor, and the family name of her husband, Prince Philip.

Until 1917, the royals didn't use family names and they still aren't very common today. While they were serving in the military, Prince Harry and William used "Wales," a name based on their father's title, Prince of Wales.

Read more: 5 European celebrities whose real names you've probably never heard of

If you're a normal person and want to address the Queen, there are strict protocol rules to follow. When you meet her, you must keep quiet until she talks to you first. You are to correctly address her with "Your Majesty" and subsequently "Ma'am."

Of course, the etiquette doesn't apply to her family members. Like in most families, they use their own nicknames for the Queen. Our High Five ranking above reveals them, while the gallery below explores five unusual gifts given to the British monarch.

  • The 'Oyster travel card' for London public transport, Copyright: Getty Images/P. Macdiarmid

    5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

    Travel option

    In 2013, the London Underground celebrated its 150th anniversary. Of course, the queen came to congratulate, too — and received a little something as a gift, just for Her Majesty: a commemorative Oyster Card, the electronic ticket used for public transport in London. The queen said thank you, but hasn't been spotted riding the tube since.

  • Colorful cowboy boots, Copyright: Imago/All Canada Photos

    5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

    Yee-Haw!

    Ever since she was a girl, Queen Elizabeth has been very fond of horses. She's also a gifted rider, so her shoe collection is sure to include riding boots. This gift by a Texas governor, however, is unlikely to have brought a sparkle to her eye: During a US visit 1991, she and her grandchildren received hand-tooled cowboy boots. No one ever saw her wear the boots.

  • Pineapple cans, Copyright: Getty Images / Keystone

    5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

    Fruit shortage

    Looking at this gift today, you might think Queensland authorities were making a bad joke when the Australian state sent Elizabeth and her husband Philipp 500 crates of canned pineapple as a wedding gift in 1947. In fact, the food situation was still dire after the war, so the canned fruit ended up being a much-welcome donation for schools and hospitals.

  • Painting 'Horse in Royal Blue'- Copyright: Picture-alliance/Bundespresseamt/J. Denzel

    5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

    The queen and the king

    The painting the queen received in Berlin in 2015 is entitled "Horse in Royal Blue." It's by a German painter, and portrays the monarch as a young girl on a pony with her father, King George VI. The German and the British press mocked the artwork. A pro after 63 years on the throne, the queen kept her opinion to herself.

  • Sloths, Copyright: Imago/ Steffen Schellhorn

    5 things you probably never would have guessed were presents to Queen Elizabeth II

    Idle tree-dwellers

    Similarities with living persons are purely coincidental, one would hope, in view of this gift by the Brazilian government in 1968: a cute but quite inert pair of sloths. Off they went to London Zoo, home to a few other "live" gifts: a jaguar, an elephant and two beavers from Canada.

    Author: Antje Binder (db)


