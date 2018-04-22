High drama and passion from opera

The lineup this hour includes the overture to the opera "Leonora or Conjugal Love" by Ferdinando Paër, who, like Beethoven, wrote a "rescue opera" centering on a brave woman named Leonora. Popular around the time of the French Revolution, rescue operas all have similar story lines: someone is unjustly condemned to death but rescued at the last minute through a heroic deed.

The program also includes what one could call a French version of Bellini's "Norma," which singer Karine Deshayes described for DW as "... a sad story but intense. It's like a mini-opera because we have recitatives and arias, including a beautiful slow aria when she speaks about love. Afterwards comes a stronger aria, depicting a fight between the central character's father and her lover. We understand that it's not going to be a happy end." The heroine does in fact die at the end, torn between her feeling of responsibility toward her father and her heart, which belongs to her loved one.

Also up this hour: an aria from Luigi Cherubini's opera "Medea." Premiering in Paris in March 1797, it's a comic opera despite the serious subject matter. In the story, Medea is cast aside by her husband but exercises revenge at his subsequent wedding, slaying her rival and even her own children. Anticipating that horrible turn of events, Medea's servant Neris promises to share her fate with Medea. It's a moment of quiet reflection between scenes of violence and confrontation.

We'll also hear a sample of the character Margarete in "Faust" by Goethe, as set to music by Hector Berlioz.

Opera Fuoco is not just an instrumental group but also an opera studio where young singers learn different styles of vocal music over a three-year period. Director David Stern is convinced that an international framework yields the best music: "What I like is to have the German density of sound, especially with the strings. Many French groups play much lighter on the strings but are more flexible. So I try to find players who have either come from Germany or have worked there, and when they come to France, they are required to retain or acquire that flexibility."

Karine Deshayes

Ferdinando Paër

Overture to the opera Leonora ossia L'Amor conjugale (Leonora or Conjugal Love, excerpt)

Xavier Boisselot

Velléda, cantata for voice and orchestra

Luigi Cherubini

Néris's aria Ah! Nos peines seront communes (We share our pain) from the opera Médée (Medea)

Hector Berlioz

- Marguerite's Romance from the dramatic legend La damnation de Faust (The Damnation of Faust), op. 24

- L'Île Inconnue (The Unknown Island), op. 7, No. 6, from Les nuits d'été (Summer Nights)

performed by:

Karine Deshayes, mezzo soprano

Opera Fuoco

David Stern, conductor



Recorded by Deutsche Welle, Bonn (DW) in the World Conference Center Bonn on September 15, 2017