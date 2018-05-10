 Heiko Maas praises German-Israeli relationship on 70th anniversary of Israel′s founding | News | DW | 13.05.2018
News

Heiko Maas praises German-Israeli relationship on 70th anniversary of Israel's founding

Israel celebrates 70 years since its first prime minister announced its independence on May 14, 1948. Berlin's foreign minister has marked the occasion with a commentary lauding the bonds between Germany and Israel.

Israel Yad Vashem visit by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Getty Images/AFP/M. Kahana)

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a visit to Israel's Yad Vashem museum earlier this year

"The security of Israel and fighting anti-Semitism must always belong to our national identity," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas wrote in a commentary set to be published on Monday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

In the piece for German daily Bild, Maas wrote: "Even today, we must still take a clear stand against any form of anti-Semitism."

It was "shameful," he added, that German authorities still need to guard Jewish institutions and schools and that German awards were being handed out for "anti-Jewish provocations." The comment was a reference to German rap duo Kollegah and Farid Bang, who won a German music prize in April for an album on which the pair compared their bodies to Auschwitz inmates.

Germans, Maas said, should be "eternally thankful" for the relationship between the two countries, adding: "It is an unspeakable gift for us to be able to take part in the celebrations of Israel's birthday." Despite the strong binds, Maas said both countries were free to criticize the other.

Israel's first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, declared the creation of Israel on May 14, 1948. The country has already commemorated the event on April 19, the founding date according to the Jewish calendar.

  • Ben-Gurion announces Israel's independence from a table where lots of other people sit (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Long-held hope is victorious

    On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, future first prime minister of Israel, declares the state's independence, outlining the Jewish story: "The people kept faith with (the land) throughout their dispersion and never ceased to pray and hope for their return to it and for the restoration in it of their political freedom." It was the birth of an internationally recognized Jewish homeland.

  • Haggard prisoners stand huddled behind barbed wire in a Holocaust concentration camp (picture-alliance/dpa/akg-images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The darkest hour

    While the controversial idea of a God-given land for Jews has biblical roots, the Holocaust was a close, powerful backdrop for the significance of Israel's founding. Nazi Germany murdered six million Jews across Europe, and those who survived the concentration camps endured expulsion and forced labor. The above photo shows survivors of the Auschwitz camp following liberation.

  • Women and children walk down a dusty road as they leave Palestine (picture-alliance/CPA Media)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    'Nakba': Arabic for 'catastrophe'

    That is the word that Palestinians and their supporters use to mark Israel's independence. About 700,000 Arabs living in Palestine at the time fled as waves of Jewish immigrants arrived to settle in the new Jewish state. The birth of Israel was the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which remains unresolved 70 years later despite numerous attempts.

  • Children use tools to work on wood crafts outside a house (G. Pickow/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Life on a kibbutz

    These land collectives, known as kibbutzim in the plural, were established across Israel following independence. Many were run by secular or socialist Jews in an effort to realize their vision of society.

  • A tank fires in the desert during the Six-Day war (Imago/Keystone)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A state at war

    Tensions with its Arab neighbors erupted in the Six-Day War in June 1967. With a surprise attack, Israel is able to swiftly defeat Egypt, Jordan and Syria, bringing the Arab-populated areas of the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights under Israeli control. Victory leads to occupation — and more tension and conflict.

  • Apartment houses stand in desert land in an Israeli settlement while Palestinian houses stand atop a hill in the background (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Hill)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Settlements on disputed territory

    Israel's settlement policy worsens the conflict with Palestinians. Due to development and expansion of Jewish areas on occupied Palestinian land, the Palestinian Authority accuses Israel of making a future Palestinian state untenable. Israel has largely ignored the international community's criticism of its settlement policy, arguing new construction is either legal or necessary for security.

  • Palestinian youths throw stones (picture-alliance/AFP/E. Baitel)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Anger, hate and stones: The first intifada

    In winter 1987, Palestinians begin mass protests of Israel's ongoing occupation. Unrest spreads from Gaza to East Jerusalem and the West Bank. The uprising eventually wound down and led to the 1993 Oslo Accords — the first face-to-face agreement between the government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the representative body of the Palestinian people.

  • Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin und PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat shake hands as President Bill Clinton looks on (picture-alliance/CPA Media )

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Peace at last?

    With former US President Bill Clinton as a mediator, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (left) and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat hold peace talks. The result, the Oslo I Accord, is each side's recognition of the other. The agreement leads many to hope that an end to the Israel-Palestine conflict is not far off, but peace initiatives suffer a major setback when Rabin is assassinated two years later.

  • Prime Minister Peres sits next to an empty chair (Getty Images/AFP/J. Delay)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A void to fill

    A right-wing Jewish fanatic shoots and kills Rabin on November 4, 1995, while he is leaving a peace rally in Tel Aviv. Rabin's assassination throws the spotlight on Israel's internal social strife. The divide is growing between centrist and extremist, secular and religious. The photo shows Israel's then-acting prime minister, Shimon Peres, next to the empty chair of his murdered colleague.

  • Johannes Rau speaks in front of a microphone (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    Addressing the unspeakable

    Nazi Germany's mass murder of Jews weighs on German-Israeli relations to this day. In February 2000, then German President Johannes Rau addresses the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in German. It is a tremendous emotional challenge for both sides, especially for Holocaust survivors and their descendants, but also a step towards closer relations after unforgettable crimes.

  • A concrete wall under construction winds its way along a base in the desert while an Israeli flag waves in front (picture-alliance/dpa/dpaweb/S. Nackstrand)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    The Israeli wall

    In 2002, amid the violence and terror of the Second Intifada, Israel starts building a 107-kilometer-long (67-mile-long) barrier of barbed wire, concrete wall and guard towers between itself and Palestinian areas of the West Bank. It suppresses the violence but does not solve the larger political conflict. The wall grows in length over the years and is projected to reach around 700 kilometers.

  • Heiko Maas lays a wreath down in memory of Holocaust victims (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Yefimovich)

    Promised land, enemy land: Israel 70 years after independence

    A gesture to the dead

    Germany's current foreign minister, Heiko Maas, steps decisively into an ever closer German-Israeli relationship. His first trip abroad as the country's top diplomat is to Israel in March 2018. At the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and museum in Jerusalem, he lays a wreath in memory of Holocaust victims.

    Author: Kersten Knipp



