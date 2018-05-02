Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, Puna district evacuated

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted at 4:45 p.m. local time (0345 a.m. Friday UTC), spewing lava and releasing noxious steam into nearby residential areas.

Residents at Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens had to be evacuated; other residents in the Puna district were also asked to leave their homes.

A drone video released by local news service Hawaii News Now showed lava inching its way through Puna.

The eruption follows days of earthquakes in Puna, home to about 10,00 people. A nearby school was closed due to the ongoing seismic activity, including a 5.0 tremor on Thursday morning. Several roads have cracked under the strain of the repeated quakes.

The Kilauea Volcano, one of five on the island, has been erupting almost continuously for more than three decades.

ng/msh (Reuters, AP)