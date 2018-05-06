 Hawaii Kilauea volcano destroys two dozen homes | News | DW | 07.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Hawaii Kilauea volcano destroys two dozen homes

New volcanic fissures have opened up on Hawaii's Big Island, with the number of homes destroyed by lava jumping to 26. Some residents have briefly returned home to rescue pets and valuables.

A black wall of lava advances across a street on Leilani Estates (Reuters)

At least nine more homes were destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday as two new lava-venting fissures opened near the Kilauea volcano,bringing the total number of fissures to 10.

Lava, toxic gases and steam have been bursting through volcanic cracks in the Leilani Estates subdivision since late Thursday. Scientists have reported lava spewing more than 200 feet (61 meters) into the air.

According to officials, 26 residences have been lost to volcanic activity.

Hawaii County civil defense officials allowed some of at least 1,700 evacuated residents to briefly return to their homes within a 10-hour window on Sunday, giving them time to pick up pets and valuables, including documents and medicine.

In a brief statement, officials warned that sensitivity to toxic fumes was a "very individual thing."

"You must use your senses of smell and sight to determine safety," officials said, warning that "[u]nder no circumstances should children be allowed in [the] restricted area."

Read more: Scientists explain mystery bend in Hawaii-Emperor volcano chain

Residents fleeing area

While evacuees were using the opportunity to go back to their homes, other residents in the area were clearing out their houses and moving further away from Kilauea.

Retreat owners Noah and Laura Dawn told The Associated Press that they were planning to relocate up the coast indefinitely.

"We're just removing all things of value to us and precious things because I have the feeling it could get real — real, real fast," Noah Dawn said.

National Guard members stand next to their vehicles on a road in Hawaiii (Getty Images/AFP/F.J. Brown)

The National Guard was tasked with supervising evacuees during their brief trip home

More magma to come

While Kilauea has been active for 35 years, the latest activity began when parts of its lava-filled crater started collapsing last Monday.  The island was then hit by a series of earthquakes, including a 6.9-magnitude tremor on Friday.

"There's more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue," US Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said Sunday, speaking with AP.
Watch video 03:53

Lava tour guide John Tarson in Hawaii speaking after the Kilauea volcano eruption

dj/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Fresh earthquakes signal Hawaii's Kilauea volcano to erupt again

Two more earthquakes have forced fresh bursts of lava and ash from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Thousands of people have been ordered to leave the area due to the ongoing seismic activity. (05.05.2018)  

Moving hot spots: Scientists explain mystery bend in Hawaii-Emperor volcano chain

Geoscientists used to think volcanic hot spots were stationary. It helped us understand how tectonic plates — and continents — moved and where earthquakes lay. Now, evidence says they aren't stationary. Time to reassess? (27.02.2018)  

Lava From Hawaii's Kilauea volcano gushes from 'firehose' into Pacific

Researchers have captured dramatic footage of a stream of lava pouring into the Pacific from the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. The intensity of the lava has increased over the last month. (02.02.2017)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Lava tour guide John Tarson in Hawaii speaking after the Kilauea volcano eruption  

Related content

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, forcing evacuations 04.05.2018

Hundreds of residents on Hawaii's Big Island had to leave their homes after the Kilauea volcano erupted. After a series of tremors over the course of days, the volcano burst into life, spewing ash and lava into residential areas.

Hawaii Vulkanausbruch

Fresh earthquakes signal Hawaii's Kilauea volcano to erupt again 05.05.2018

Two more earthquakes have forced fresh bursts of lava and ash from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island. Thousands of people have been ordered to leave the area due to the ongoing seismic activity.

Hawaii Vulkanausbruch Videostill aus Reuters Video

Lava from Hawaii volcano eruption spills into ocean 29.07.2016

Beautiful but dangerous: A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the ocean. The hot magma is pushing through the landscape. For tourists and locals it is a rare spectacle.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 