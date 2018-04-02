 Hacked Coincheck exchange to be taken over by Monex | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 03.04.2018
Business

Hacked Coincheck exchange to be taken over by Monex

Japanese online broker Monex is offering to acquire hacked cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck, a domestic business daily has reported. Shareholders appeared to welcome the move toward better investor protection.

Coincheck App (Imago/Kyodo News)

The Nikkei business daily reported Tuesday that Japanese online broker Monex wants to buy a majority stake in Tokyo-based Coincheck, saying the brokerage aimed to "install a new management team and rebuild the cryptocurrency exchange under its own supervision."

In January, Coincheck reported a $547-million (€444-million) loss of a cryptocurrency called NEM through suspected criminal hacking.

The exchange has been in operation since 2012. It had applied for a government license before the heist, but had not yet been granted one.

Confident investors

The news of a possible takeover by Monex caused the price of Bitcoin to jump by 5 percent, according to data from Coindesk, indicating that "investors welcomed the idea of a well-established financial services company bringing order to the cryptocurrency market." Monex shares surged by 23 percent on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Watch video 01:58

What is a cryptocurrency?

The news came after the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered Coincheck to overhaul its operations with a view to safeguarding clients' assets and preventing money laundering.

The Nikkei said the deal with Monex still needed the approval from the FSA and from shareholders.

Tough oversight

Five cryptocurrency exchanges have recently withdrawn their applications to be licensed in Japan, saying they are unable to meet the government's high requirements.

Two exchanges, Tokyo GateWay and Mr. Exchange, announced their withdrawal last month, following similar moves by Raimu, bitExpress and Bit Station.

Japan has generally been bullish on virtual money, but has set up a strict system requiring that exchanges be licensed to help protect consumers.
Watch video 02:16

Cryptocurrencies could be the money of the future

hg/aos (Reuters, AP)

Coincheck APP Smartphone Coincheck Kryptowährung

Japanese authorities raid Coincheck headquarters 02.02.2018

Coincheck is facing scrutiny after losing $530 million (€424 million) in a recent hack. The Japanese government has been trying to regulate the cryptocurrency exchanges since 2017.

Symbolbild Bitcoin

Despite bad press, Japanese still snapping up cryptocurrencies 16.02.2018

Consumers, retailers and the Japanese government are all committed to the widespread adoption of virtual currencies – although concerns linger that the craze for virtual cash may pass. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo.

