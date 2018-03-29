 Gun-toting PAOK owner given three year ban, club docked three points | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Gun-toting PAOK owner given three year ban, club docked three points

Ivan Savvidis, the owner of Greek club PAOK, has been banned for three years after storming on to the pitch armed with a gun. The club have been docked three points for his actions, severely dampening their title hopes.

Griechenland Präsident Ivan Savvidis stürmt auf den Platz: Spielabbruch bei PAOK Saloniki (picture-alliance/dpa/augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

The decision, announced on Thursday, comes a day after the Greek Superleague announced the competition would resume almost a fortnight after Georgia-born businessman Ivan Savvidis entered the field of play with a holstered gun on his belt.

Savvidis, who was fined €100,000 ($123,000) by the league's organizers, apologized soon after he strode on to the field of play when a late goal for his side was ruled offside in a game against fellow title challengers AEK Athens earlier this month.

Read more: Ivan Savvidis: PAOK's strongman with a gun

All 16 Superleague clubs had already accepted widespread changes to the league's disciplinary code after the incident.

PAOK have been fined €60,000, must play three matches behind closed doors and will lose three points, which sends them down to third in a tight battle for the Greek league championship, which also features seven-time defending champions Olympiacos. PAOK said they would appeal the ruling.

"The sanction is harsh and was delivered under the pressure of a coordinated media storm against PAOK," the club said in a statement. "We are proceeding with an appeal and await to be judged on real facts."

Also on Thursday, the monitoring committee of global football body FIFA recommended the immediate suspension of Greece's football federation, according to a letter leaked to Greek media.

mp/dv (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Greek Superleague to resume following break caused by gun-toting president

Greece's top football league will resume on Saturday following a lengthy suspension after a club president confronted a referee while carrying a gun. All 16 clubs have agreed to new anti-violence measures. (27.03.2018)  

Ivan Savvidis: PAOK's strongman with a gun

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis took to the field with a gun on Sunday. Even though the incident made international headlines and Greek league play has been suspended, he isn't expected to face any serious consequences. (13.03.2018)  

PAOK president apologizes for pistol-packing pitch invasion

The president of Greek football club PAOK has apologized after storming onto the pitch with a clearly-visible gun in a holster during a match. The incident has led to the suspension of play in the Greek league. (13.03.2018)  

Related content

Griechenland Präsident Ivan Savvidis stürmt auf den Platz: Spielabbruch bei PAOK Saloniki

Ivan Savvidis: PAOK's strongman with a gun 13.03.2018

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis took to the field with a gun on Sunday. Even though the incident made international headlines and Greek league play has been suspended, he isn't expected to face any serious consequences.

Griechenland Fußball FC PAOK Saloniki - FC AEK Athen

Greek Superleague to resume following break caused by gun-toting president 27.03.2018

Greece's top football league will resume on Saturday following a lengthy suspension after a club president confronted a referee while carrying a gun. All 16 clubs have agreed to new anti-violence measures.

Griechenland Fußball FC PAOK Saloniki - FC AEK Athen

PAOK president apologizes for pistol-packing pitch invasion 13.03.2018

The president of Greek football club PAOK has apologized after storming onto the pitch with a clearly-visible gun in a holster during a match. The incident has led to the suspension of play in the Greek league.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 