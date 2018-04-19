Growing hopes for women on the art market?

"Feminism" was Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017. Women all over the world demonstrated for their rights. Recognizing the power of the #MeToo movement, TIME magazine picked the "Silence Breakers" who spoke out against sexual assault and harassment as the Person of the Year of 2017.

Women are visibly gaining power worldwide, but what's their current position on the art market? According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington D.C. that collects artworks made by women only, 51 percent of all artists are women. So why are women still a minority on the art market?

"We represent a few women, but they only make up one third of the total number," says the Cologne-based gallery owner Anke Schmidt, who frequently attends art fairs like Art Basel and Art Cologne, which takes place this year from April 19-22. Schmidt represents internationally renowned artists — painters, sculptors and photographers. Most of them are men. Was it a conscious decision? "Actually I hadn't paid any attention to it," she says. "But when you start reflecting on the issue, you notice the imbalance — and I also observed that in my own gallery."

"Silence" by John Armleder at the Art Cologne art fair

Do artworks created by women sell as well?

Whether in New York, Berlin or Basel, around two thirds of all galleries represent more men than women. According to a survey carried out by London's Tate Modern, only five percent of professional art merchants pay attention to gender.

Is it harder to sell artworks created by women than those created by men? "Financial aspects play an increasingly important role, especially increases in value," notes Anke Schmidt. "So one will try to predict how the market value of a female artist will develop, given the fact she might have children, and therefore have less time for her work, or her work might change as a result of changes in her personal life."

For more than 30 years now, women artist activist groups such as the US Guerrilla Girls have decried this discrimination. In their shows, they criticize that collectors tend to pay more money for works created by men than those created by women. Gallery owner Anke Schmidt has also observed the imbalance: "People don't talk openly about this. But the numbers talk."

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Guerrilla Girls' activities For over 30 years they've been fighting against the discrimination of female artists, most often with cheeky, humorous posters. The group focuses primarily on goings-on in the USA, but Europe and Germany have long been in their sights. Here's a selection of the activities of the notorious Guerrilla Girls.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns An impulse to rebel A 1984 exhibition at MoMA in New York marked the starting point for the group's activities. The exhibition "An International Survey of Recent Painting and Sculpture" featured only 13 women out of 169 artists. The Guerrilla Girls began a count of how many women had solo exhibitions in New York, as well as how many were featured in galleries and museums. They wrote the results on posters.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Worse than they thought Their goal was to find out what role female artists played in the 80s art scene. "Within five minutes we found that it was worse than we thought. The most influential galleries and museums presented hardly any female artists." On their first poster, they called out well-known artists for showing their work in these spaces.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Plenty of naked women, no naked men The poster that the Guerrilla Girls designed for the Public Art Fund in New York - which was ultimately rejected - is perhaps their most well-known. In their famous "weenie count" the girls carried out a survey of works in the Met Museum in New York and found few naked men and an abundance of unclothed women. This prompted the question: "Do women have to be naked to get into the Met Museum?"

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns No retreat in sight In 1990, the concept of "Multiculturalism" seemed to have become the norm, and the art world assumed much had changed for the better in terms of diversity. But in this humorous poster for "Artforum" magazine, the Guerrilla Girls made it clear that their work was not done. The reason they gave: museums and galleries had to first publicly apologize for discriminating.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Their scope widens In the 90s, the Guerilla Girls increasingly became involved in politics, making statements on global conflicts, like the Gulf War. One of their posters read: "Many poor Americans go to the army to get an education and better life. If Bush had a real policy for public education, then who would fight his wars?" They also fought for abortion and rights for gays and lesbians.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Artistically sarcastic In 1996, "The New Yorker" published and edition on women, which included a two-page color spread from the Guerrilla Girls in the style of ancient Greek tapestry called "How to enjoy the battle of the sexes." One of the tips was "Don’t be afraid of being lonely at the top, because you’ll never get there." The ancient relief features the girls in gorilla masks, once again showing off their wit.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns An anatomically correct Oscar "When we realized Hollywood was even worse than the art world, we had to react." Shortly before the 2002 Academy Awards, Guerrilla Girls in L.A. made a giant banner that said the Oscar is white and male and that women and people of color rarely receive awards. The media reacted to the poster and lo and behold, Halle Berry and Denzel Washington took home Oscars.

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Attack on the music industry A familiar picture: beautiful, sparsely dressed women surrounding male artists in music videos. It's occured in many videos, like the one for Robin Thicke and Pharell’s hit, "Blurred Lines." For Pharell’s exhibition "Girl" in Paris, the Guerrilla Girls turned their iconic 1989 Met poster into the following: "Do women have to be naked to get into music videos while 99% of the guys are dressed?"

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns Poor billionaires Collectors, who are primarily male, white and super rich, are another favorite target of the group. For the group's 30th birthday, they made the following statement: "Dear art collector, art is sooo expensive, even for billionaires. We totally get why you can't pay all your employees a living wage."

The Guerrilla Girls' top radical art campaigns A new era? With Donald Trump as the new US president - one who hasn't outed himself as a feminist - the Guerrilla Girls have pledged to "resist and cause a sensation." They've already come out with their first Anti-Trump poster: "President Trump announces new commemorative months," referring to the president’s derogatory comments about women which have been dismissed as "locker room talk," and other issues. Author: Bettina Baumann (sh)



Less women among best-selling artists

The Kunstkompass (art compass) of the German business magazine Capital comes out once a year. It receives a lot of attention on the art market as it reflects current trends. Only two women, Rosemarie Trockel and Cindy Sherman are among the Top 10 (third and fifth).

The ranking's publisher, Linde Rohr-Bongard, was briefly among the Guerrilla Girls some 20 years ago when she spent time in New York. The walls of her Cologne office are decorated with huge posters depicting charts that are divided in different categories like artists, media, sales and galleries. Linde Rohr-Bongard works with a points-based system in order to identify artists whose works sell at top prices all over the world.

With a total of 142,900 points, German artist Gerhard Richter was the bestseller of 2017, whereas Rosemarie Trockel, who ranked third on the list, only gathered 93,000 points. As it's difficult to find reliable information on sales on the art market, the points-based system cannot be trusted 100 percent. But what clearly emerges is that even the richest female artists are less rich than their male rivals. For years, Linde Rohr-Bongard has observed how hard it is for women to establish themselves on the art market.

German artist Rosemarie Trockel became renowned by criticizing the male-dominated art world with her "knitted pictures"

During the Art Basel Miami Beach art fair in December 2017, the online magazine Artsy published a survey that showed that even female gallery owners prefer male to female artists. Another visible trend is that, the bigger the gallery, the less women artists it represents. In the US, there is a widespread belief according to which the careers of women artists come to an end in the course of their lives — for the very same reasons that hamper women's careers in other fields as well.

Gallery owner Daniela Steinfeld strictly demands a 50 percent share of women in art

Mothers face big challenges on the art market

As soon as a woman artist has children, she is met with skepticism of collectors who believe that her career is over. Daniela Steinfeld, owner of the gallery van Horn in Düsseldorf, even witnessed that a collector stepped back from the purchase of a work as soon as he learned that its creator was a woman. "He took another look at the artwork and suddenly it wasn't what he had wanted anymore."

But the study undertaken by Artsy also reports on a positive trend. It seems that the number of rich female collectors and gallery owners is on the rise. In spite of this trend, the rates reflect social reality in that the absolute number of successful female collectors and gallery owners is still quite low all over the world, including in Germany.

A painting by Stefan Balkenhol. There's still a gender gap in the art world

Posthumously becoming a top-selling artist

It's quite different though when it comes to women artists who are already beyond child-bearing age.Their chances to become successful are bigger now. One example is sculptor Louise Bourgeois who died in 2010. By now, she is among the top 10 best-selling artists. However, the boom only started after her death, and this even though her husband who worked at the MoMa was very influential. When her first big exhibition was shown at the Museum of Modern Art, she was already more than 80 years old.

There are reasons to hope things will change. An increasing number of women are now employed in leading positions in museums and at biennials. Men's solidarity with their female colleagues is also on the rise. An example is US painter David Reed who is represented by gallery owner Anke Schmidt: "He would never participate in group exhibitions in which only men present their works."