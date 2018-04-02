 ′Grotesque′ selfies banned at Cannes Film Festival | Film | DW | 05.04.2018
Film

'Grotesque' selfies banned at Cannes Film Festival

Is this the end of the red carpet selfie hunters? The director of France's glamour film festival says that violators of the newly imposed selfie ban will not be let in to see films.

Cannes Film Festival Kendall Jenner (picture-alliance/newscom/D. Silpa)

Thousands of festival goers take selfies every year as film stars walk the red carpet at the French Riviera film festival.

But that relatively recent tradition has come to an abrupt end: In an interview on French radio on Wednesday, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux announced that red carpet selfies will be banned this year — and likely in the future.

Fremaux said that masses of selfie hunters cause the festival to become "disorganized" and the program to "run late." But he also cited aesthetic concerns. "[Selfies] are not beautiful," he said. "They are grotesque. They are ridiculous. We want to restore a bit of decency." 

He did not, however, explain how the ban will be enforced.

Read moreCate Blanchett to head Cannes film festival jury

No flats — or Netflix

Cannes Film Festival is famous for its many rules. After flat shoes were arbitrarily banned from the red carpet in 2015, a number of women were dismissed from the premiere of the Cate Blanchett film "Carol" because they weren't wearing heels. The rule-bound festival organizers soon drew the ire of Hollywood actresses like Emily Blunt, who said it was "very disappointing" and that she prefers to wear Converse sneakers. 

The selfie ban follows on the heels of the March announcement that Netflix feature films are prohibited from entering the Cannes competition.

Read more: Opinion: The showdown between Netflix and Cannes

"Any film which is selected to compete will have to be released in theaters," explained Fremaux in a recent interview with Variety.

"Last year, I thought I could convince Netflix but they refused [to release films in theaters]. That’s their economic model, and I respect it," he said, adding: "But we are all about cinema and we wish to have films that play in competition get released in theaters. That’s the model of film lovers and Netflix must respect it as well."

Fremaux also stressed that this year's event, which runs May 8-19, will address gender disparity in the film industry by ensuring an equal proportion of women staff at the festival, and especially in "selection committees" so as to highlight the "importance of the 'female gaze' during the selection process."

Read more: What a history-making Oscar nomination reveals about gender equality in Hollywood

"The world is not the same since the Weinstein case; it has woken up. And it’s fortunate," he explained.

  • Film still from Paris, Texas by Wim Wenders with Nastassia Kinski (Photo: Imago/United Archives)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Paris, Texas (1984)

    Volker Schlöndorff garnered Germany's first Palme d'Or with the film version of the book "The Tin Drum" in 1979. Wim Wenders followed up in 1984 with "Paris, Texas," taking the audience and jury by storm. It also brought global recognition to the "New German Film" genre. Nastassja Kinski (shown here) played, alongside Harry Dean Stanton, the role of her career.

  • Film still from Blue is the Warmest Color with Lea Seydoux and Adele Exarchopoulos (Photo: picture-alliance/Alamode Film)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Blue is the Warmest Color (2013)

    Festival audiences loved the film "Blue is the Warmest Color" four years ago. French director Abdellatif Kechiche told the love story between two young women in such an intense and expressive way that the jury awarded the Palme d'Or not only to the director, but also to the two fantastic actresses, Léa Seydoux und Adèle Exarchopoulos.

  • Scene from The White Ribbon (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Les Film du Losange)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    The White Ribbon (2009)

    The 2009 Cannes jury quickly agreed that "The White Ribbon" was the most deserving film that year. Munich-born Austrian director Michael Haneke received the Palm d'Or for a film that managed to portray the stifling atmosphere of a small northern German town just before the outbreak of World War I. In 2012, Haneke received his second Golden Palm for his drama "Amour."

  • Uma Thurman in Pulp Fiction (Photo: picture alliance/KPA)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Pulp Fiction (1994)

    Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" from 1994 became a cult classic. The complex story, told playfully and ironically, took American cinema to a whole new level. The film would go on to have a significant influence on directors and screenplay writers.

  • Scene from The Piano with Holly Hunter (Photo: picture alliance/kpa)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    The Piano (1993)

    Just a year earlier, the Golden Palm winner had also caused a sensation - but the kind that was long overdue. Director Jane Campion of New Zealand received the top accolade for her melancholy emigration drama about a pianist who couldn't speak. Campion became the first woman to claim the prestigious award.

  • Scene from Wild at Heart with Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Wild at Heart (1990)

    In 1990, the Palm d'Or winner stirred up controversy. David Lynch's wild and somewhat violent road movie divided the jury - until jury president Bernardo Bertolucci of Italy got his way. The genre-bending "Wild at Heart" prepared audiences for films from the likes of Quentin Tarantino.

  • Scene from Yol with Tarik Akan (Imago/United Archives)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Yol (1982)

    Cannes doesn't only present American and Western European films. In 1982, "Yol" became the first Turkish movie to win the Palm d'Or. Filmmaker Şerif Gören had to fill in on the project for director and screenplay writer Yılmaz Güney, who had to flee Turkey in 1981 for political reasons. Güney died of stomach cancer in 1984.

  • Scene from Apocalypse Now (Photo: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Apocalypse Now (1979)

    The 1979 competition proved memorable because the jury, presided over by French writer Françoise Sagan, couldn't agree on a winner - so they chose two. Along with Francis Ford Coppola's Vietnam War film "Apocalypse Now," Volker Schlöndorff also took home a trophy for "The Tin Drum," based on the book by Günter Grass.

  • Scene from Taxi Driver with Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster (Photo: picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Taxi Driver (1976)

    Golden Palm winners often reflect the aesthetic developments in the world of cinema. In 1970, the jury demonstrated intuition by selecting the anti-war black comedy "MASH." Six years later, Martin Scorsese's "Taxi Driver," starring Jodie Foster and Robert De Niro, won the Palm d'Or. Both represented New Hollywood, which saw directors take more control over movie-making than production studios.

  • Scene from Viridiana (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    10 memorable winners of the Palme d'Or

    Viridiana (1961)

    Spanish-Mexico director Luis Buñuel received the Palm d'Or in 1961 for "Viridiana." Just three days after he accepted the award in Cannes, the film was banned in Spain because the Franco regime wasn't pleased with the director's anticlerical, anti-capitalistic approach. Today, "Viridiana" is considered a masterpiece of surrealist cinema.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (kbm, als)


jt/sb (AP, AFP)

