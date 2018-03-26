 Greek Superleague to resume following break caused by gun-toting president | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Greek Superleague to resume following break caused by gun-toting president

Greece's top football league will resume on Saturday following a lengthy suspension after a club president confronted a referee while carrying a gun. All 16 clubs have agreed to new anti-violence measures.

Griechenland Fußball FC PAOK Saloniki - FC AEK Athen (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

Greek-Russian businessman Ivan Savvidis, the president of PAOK Thessaloniki, marched onto the pitch accompanied by bodyguards and with a pistol strapped to his belt after a goal was ruled offside against AEK Athens on March 12. The goal would have been decisive in the top-of-the-table clash.

With world governing body FIFA threatening to expel all Greek clubs from international competition unless the authorities took strict action, the Greek government ordered the league to be suspended.

Now, the country's Deputy Culture and Sports Minister, Georgios Vassiliadis, has lifted the ban after all 16 Superleague clubs accepted changes to the league's disciplinary code, including point deductions and automatic relegation for clubs involved in violence three times in a single season. 

"The Deputy Minister for Culture and Sport has decided to immediately lift the suspension of the Superleague championship as well as the Greek Cup," the Greek government said in a statement.

Griechenland Präsident Ivan Savvidis stürmt auf den Platz: Spielabbruch bei PAOK Saloniki (picture-alliance/dpa/augenklick/firo Sportphoto)

Ivan Savvidis could face further sanctions and court appearances

Other proposals, which were initially rejected by Greek champions Olympiacos and three other teams, include punishments for defamatory media statements which may incite violence as well as the responsibility for match safety lying with the clubs and not the police. The changes will come into effect from next season. 

PAOK president Savvidis has apologized for his actions during the match which was abandoned and later awarded to PAOK – but both he and the club still face sanctions and court appearances.

Matches will resume this weekend with additional midweek games scheduled to compensate for the suspension.

PAOK are currently two points behind AEK, who top the table with 54 points having played a game more. Any subsequent point deductions for PAOK could therefore cost them their first league title since 1985.

PAOK have been suspended from the European Club Association (ECA) with immediate effect.

mf/mp (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

PAOK president apologizes for pistol-packing pitch invasion

The president of Greek football club PAOK has apologized after storming onto the pitch with a clearly-visible gun in a holster during a match. The incident has led to the suspension of play in the Greek league. (13.03.2018)  

Ivan Savvidis: PAOK's strongman with a gun

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis took to the field with a gun on Sunday. Even though the incident made international headlines and Greek league play has been suspended, he isn't expected to face any serious consequences. (13.03.2018)  

Related content

Griechenland Präsident Ivan Savvidis stürmt auf den Platz: Spielabbruch bei PAOK Saloniki

Ivan Savvidis: PAOK's strongman with a gun 13.03.2018

PAOK President Ivan Savvidis took to the field with a gun on Sunday. Even though the incident made international headlines and Greek league play has been suspended, he isn't expected to face any serious consequences.

Griechenland Fußball FC PAOK Saloniki - FC AEK Athen

PAOK president apologizes for pistol-packing pitch invasion 13.03.2018

The president of Greek football club PAOK has apologized after storming onto the pitch with a clearly-visible gun in a holster during a match. The incident has led to the suspension of play in the Greek league.

Griechenland Studentenparade in Athen

Two German journalists arrested in Greece 10.03.2018

Two reporters working for German broadcaster ARD have been detained in Greece, reportedly for working without a permit. The journalists were arrested along a popular migrant route by the Turkish border.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 