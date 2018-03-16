 Goldman Sachs appointment to German Finance Ministry sparks outcry | News | DW | 20.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Goldman Sachs appointment to German Finance Ministry sparks outcry

"Making the arsonists the firefighters" is how one opposition politician described the appointment. A member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has also raised an eyebrow at the decision.

Goldman Sachs co-head Jörg Kukies at the Munich Oktoberfest in 2017 (picture-alliance/dpa/ATP/A. Thill)

Jörg Kukies

A top Goldman Sachs investment banker is set to become a deputy finance minister in Chancellor Angela Merkel's new coalition government.

Politicians from across the political spectrum, including Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), immediately criticized the appointment.

Read more: EU to investigate Barroso over Goldman Sachs job

Details of the appointment:

  • Jörg Kukies will replace Thomas Steffan as deputy finance minister upon stepping down as the co-head of Goldman Sachs in Germany and Austria.
  • The 50-year-old Kukies is set to take over responsibilities for financial markets and European policies at the Finance Ministry.
  • Kukies is, like Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a long-time member of the Social Democrats (SPD). He was the head of the party's youth wing in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate in the early 1990s.

Read more: Trading in bitcoins may be coming soon to Goldman Sachs
Watch video 02:56

A Goldman Sachs government

What were the reactions?

CDU budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg told German daily newspaper Passauer Neue Presse that Kukies' appointment was a "questionable decision." He added that "it raises the question whether he [Kukies] serves the interest of the federal government or his former industry."

The deputy leader of the Left Party in the German parliament, Fabio de Masi, wrote on Twitter: "Scholz is copying Trump by making the arsonists the firefighters." He added: "You may as well just let the bankers write the laws." His post included a picture of Kukies superimposed on a poster of the Hollywood film "The Wolf of Wall Street."

The Greens' finance expert in parliament, Gerhard Schick, said: "It gives an indication of the problems in the SPD when a social democrat entrusts responsibility for banking regulations to an investment banker."

Finance Minister Scholz, who was attending an economic summit in Buenos Aires, said after the announcement: "I'm happy that I've gotten together a good team."

The SPD's economic forum, a coalition of companies and trade associations, said in a statement, "the Finance Ministry is on good footing with Jörg Kukies," who it described as a "renowned international expert."

Read more: Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry

Veteran returns: The finance ministry also announced on Monday that veteran official Werner Gatzer would return as a deputy finance minister responsible for budgetary affairs. Gatzer, who will make the switch from state-owned train giant Deutsche Bahn (DB), last served in the finance ministry under former Minister Wolfgang Schäuble.

amp/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

EU to investigate Barroso over Goldman Sachs job

EU officials have said they will ask the former European Commission head to give details of his contract with the firm. Barroso caused outrage by joining the bank, which some say helped cause Europe's financial crisis. (12.09.2016)  

Trading in bitcoins may be coming soon to Goldman Sachs

Top Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs is considering launching a trading operation in bitcoins, possibly pushing the digital currency into the mainstream. It would be the first big bank to do so. (03.10.2017)  

Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry

The SPD's Olaf Scholz, Hamburg's former mayor, has been appointed Germany's new finance minister. Who is the man taking over from Wolfgang Schäuble and what does this mean for Germany's austerity stance? DW takes a look. (09.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A Goldman Sachs government  

Related content

Deutschland Olaf Scholz, SPD

Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry 09.03.2018

The SPD's Olaf Scholz, Hamburg's former mayor, has been appointed Germany's new finance minister. Who is the man taking over from Wolfgang Schäuble and what does this mean for Germany's austerity stance? DW takes a look.

Berlin Nahles und Scholz stellen SPD-Minister vor

Germany's SPD announces its ministers in next Merkel government 09.03.2018

Germany's Social Democrats have revealed who their six ministers will be in the next Angela Merkel-led government. After a week of heady rumors, there were one or two surprises.

SPD-Parteitag in Berlin | Olaf Scholz, stellv. Vorsitzender

New German government raises hopes on eurozone periphery 07.02.2018

With Europe's savings commissar Wolfgang Schäuble set to be replaced by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as the new German finance minister, hopes for a policy change are rising on the eurozone's debt-laden periphery.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 