Going naked against homophobia

Holding hands with your partner as gay men in the streets of Warsaw, Budapest or Bucharest is likely to attract at least a few disapproving looks. In some European countries, living openly as a homosexual requires a lot of courage. About half of the population of Poland (52 percent), Romania (54 percent), Hungary (44 percent) and more than one-third of Bulgaria (36 percent) would not grant equal rights to LGBT people, according to a 2015 Eurobarometer survey on discrimination in Europe.

The Romanian photographer and LGBT activist Tiberiu Capudean believes that hatred and fear are fueled by ignorance. His new project "Naked" is meant to give more visibility to the LGBT community. The artist has taken black and white pictures of more than 200 nude gay and bisexual men from different countries around the world and from a wide range of professions: medical doctors, biochemists, shop attendants, lawyers, tailors, students and engineers. "I want to help those who are not part of the LGBT community understand us, I want to give a face to those whom the homophobes hate without even knowing them", Capudean tells DW.

Each man photographed by Capudean tells a personal story about discrimination for being gay or bisexual. Although LGBT rights are protected by EU laws, gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people are still prone to discrimination and harassment everywhere in Europe, but especially in some central and southeastern European countries. And there are at least 200 examples of it: in Capudean's photographic series.

Easier to undress than to tell the story

"It didn't come as a surprise to me that for many of the portrayed men it has been harder to share their story than to undress in front of the camera," says the artist.

In particular, the need to be seen as any other man has motivated so many of them to get naked in front of the lens. Capudean did not even have to search for his subjects, since every one of them contacted the photographer after he had posted his project idea on social media.

One of them was a man who goes by D., an actor, dancer and director from Bucharest. He tells his story of being scolded out of the blue in a supermarket: "We were going to the movies, so we bought two bottles of water, some snacks and a chocolate … and we were queuing, waiting to pay. Suddenly, behind me I heard: 'Gay! Gay!' I could have told him lots of things. But I kept my calm, since this type of behavior often leads to violence."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity Y. - Tailor, French "My father was born between the two World Wars. I never told him about my sexuality. I never told my mother, either. I studied medicine. After graduation I fell in love with a man ... my family thought that he was my best friend. Unfortunately, he died 16 years later. I work as a tailor now. I'm happy that nowadays in France men can marry other men. I think it should have been possible long ago."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity J. - Shop Attendant, Spanish "I grew up in a Spanish village. I was bullied a lot in school. When I was about 13, an older boy approached me while I was sitting on my bench, reading. He told me 'You're filthy!' And the next thing you know, he poured a bottle of chocolate milk on me. I was shocked. I just stood there, all wet, while the ones around me laughed and looked at me as if I had been a monster."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity S. - IT Project Manager and Massage Therapist, German "It was much harder for me to deal with my father's reaction. He started to yell at me, making it clear that I, as his son, would always be welcome, but my boyfriend wouldn't be allowed in the house. I could not breathe. I cried ... I stopped contacting him for eight years, and later, thanks to his wife, except for my first boyfriend, all my boyfriends would join me for visits."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity A. - Fashion Designer, Spanish "I am not invisible. Or am I? I work in a very 'machista' environment. And even though nobody bullies me personally, I see what happens to the younger, more effeminate gay guys I work with. What does 'masculine' mean? Do we all have to be young and strong? Do we all have to be muscular? Are we just an object of desire?"

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity D. - IT Manager, Belgian "When I was living at home with my parents, I worked night shifts at the local bakery. Three days after I had come out to my parents, I drove back home and went to sleep in the early morning. My mother walked into my room all freaked out and asked 'Who did you tell you're that way?' Somebody had written the word 'homo' on the hood of my car ... I took it as a badge of honor."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity M. - Rugby Player, Spanish "When people discover I am bisexual, a common reaction is to tell me how lucky I am, because I have a whole world of possibilities to choose from. However, reality is quite different and being bisexual has often been an obstacle for a relationship. Frequently, I am questioned when was the last time I was with a girl, as if I had to prove that I am still what I am."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity D. - Actor, Dancer and Director, Romanian "I was in a supermarket with my boyfriend. We were going to the movies, so we bought two bottles of water, some snacks and a chocolate. And we were queuing, waiting to pay. Suddenly, behind me I hear: 'Gay, Gay!' I could have told him lots of things. But I kept my calm, since this type of behavior often leads to violence.

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity S. - Illustrator, Spanish "One night, I was in a park in Coruna, talking to a friend. Suddenly, seven hooded guys surrounded us, started to beat us up and call us 'faggots.' We fought back, but during the quarrel, one of the guys stabbed me in the back twice."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity D. - Sales Manager, Italian "I’ve always been a 'fatty.' I became hairy at 14. Kids at school would often make fun of me. Growing up in a small Italian town, I never declared my sexual orientation. At 30, I left Italy to live in France, in the perspective of a better gay life. One day I had a sort of crisis and I waxed my entire body. I was so sad. Today I try to accept myself and be happy with the body I have."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity C. - Shop Supervisor, Spanish "I went to the movies with my sisters, mother and aunt to see '50 Shades of Gray'. When the movie ended, two girls between 20 and 25 years called me 'faggot' out of the blue ... I didn't think that people still do that in 2018. Especially young people. My younger sister confronted them. A young straight couple also told them off and threatened to call the police. The girls ran away."

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity S. - Actor, French "Abroad. Eastern Europe. I was staying in a very old woman's apartment, in a poor faded tower of a grey suburb. She invited her grandson for me to meet. We drank vodka. Lots of vodka, directly from the bottle. He started to talk about what a family is and should be. 'Faggots. They all should die.' What do I think about that? 'I don’t know,' I said (lying). 'I never really thought about them'"

One photographer and 200 naked men fighting for diversity Tiberiu Capudean, Romanian photographer and LGBT activist "The fact that the men are naked in these pictures is the least important aspect. My aim was to show that diversity is something normal, whether it comes to sexual orientation, body shape, age or race." Author: Lavinia Pitu



There is also a connection between religion and homophobia in central and southeastern Europe. In Romania, the "Coalition for the Family," a group strongly backed by the Orthodox Church, has gathered 3 million signatures seeking to change the definition of family in the country's constitution through a referendum. Romania's Civil Code bans same-sex marriages and civil partnerships, but currently the constitution defines marriage as "the union between spouses," which leaves room for interpretation. The goal of this initiative is that the constitution should define family as "the union between a man and a woman."

In Poland and Hungary, the Catholic Church and national-conservative politicians have been fuelling a backlash against gay rights in recent years. Like in Romania, Poland's constitution bans both same-sex civil unions and marriage.

Intolerant attitudes everywhere

But intolerant attitudes towards sexual minorities are not restricted to the "younger" EU member states. "It's harder to change mentalities than laws, even in more secular states," says Capudean.

Miguel, a Spanish rugby player living in Brussels, who volunteered to be photographed for the project, agrees that even if things "look good on paper, discrimination is everywhere."

"I have heard of recent attacks on gay people in the streets of Madrid, where one would think that society is more open. Also, I have friends in Belgium who were rejected by their families for being gay," Miguel says.

This is what happened to Sepp, a German man who was out of touch with his father for eight years after coming out. "When I came out to him, he started to yell at me. Much worse was my father's yelling and making clear that I, as his son, would always be welcome, but the day I'd bring my boyfriend he wouldn't be allowed in the house. I could not breathe. I cried. But again, I knew that loving someone of the same sex could not be something wrong at all," Sepp told DW. The father eventually accepted his son's choice and the two reconciled. Sepp's story comes from a country often regarded as one of Europe's most open-minded when it comes to LGBT rights. In 2017, Germany legalized same-sex marriage.

Tiberiu Capudean, photographer and LGBT activist

'I wanted to reveal them as vulnerable'

The rhetoric regarding sexual and other minorities often uses words like "tolerance" and "acceptance," which imply a discrepancy between LGBT people and heterosexuals. "I hate the idea of being tolerated or accepted, as if I'd done something wrong. I want to live my life exactly like my heterosexual friends," Capudean says. "I want people to understand that we are not all that different and are not defined by our sexuality."

For Capudean, nudity does not mean pornography or eroticism. He wanted to reveal the men as vulnerable and real: "The fact that they are naked in these pictures is the least important aspect. My aim was to show that diversity is something normal, whether it comes to sexual orientation, body shape, age or race."

The black and white "Naked" photo series will be displayed this year in galleries in Madrid, Brussels and Bucharest.