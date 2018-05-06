 Glitzy Eurovision pageant gives boost to Lisbon tourism | DW Travel | DW | 09.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Glitzy Eurovision pageant gives boost to Lisbon tourism

The Eurovision Song Contest 2018 kicked into high gear on May 8 in Lisbon, with tens of thousands of music fans further boosting the record tourist numbers in the city.

Portugal Eurovision Song Contest 2018 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Franca)

After a week of rehearsals, contestants from 19 countries took to the stage of the 20,000-capacity Altice Arena on Tuesday in the first night of the semi-finals of the show watched by an estimated more than 200 million people around the world.

Officials expect Saturday's final of the annual musical spectacle to draw some 30,000 foreign visitors to the city.

Local authorities are meanwhile working to use Lisbon's moment in the Eurovision spotlight to showcase the city's charms and lure more visitors for the years to come. 

"We can never have too many people getting to know us," Lisbon mayor Fernando Medina told reporters when asked whether the city, which has seen a surge in visitor numbers in recent years, really needed any more tourism. 

Locals know their country's economy depends heavily on tourism, but they also fear Lisbon may not be able to handle the huge influx of visitors already pouring in.

Lisbon is also the city where pop star Madonna moved to last year.

  • Portugal Lissabon Miradouro de Santa Luzia (picture-alliance/zb/R. Oettel)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Enjoying the view

    Being located on a slope, Lisbon offers lots of beautiful views. Here the view from the vantage point Miradouro de Santa Luzia on the historical district Alfama and the river Tejo, on the left you can see the white dome of the Panteão Nacional.

  • Portugal Lisabon Rossio Square (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Rossi)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Looking at the ground

    Walking through Lisbon you should often look at the art on the ground: black basalt and white limestones are all over the city, like here on Rossio Square, assembled into various mosaics.

  • Portugal Lissabon Strassenbahn (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Moebes)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Taking the tram

    The famous tram line 28 winds squeakily through the hilly narrow streets of the old town district of Alfama. It's very romantic - and perfect when you're tired from all the running.

  • Portugal Lissabon Kachelmuseum (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH/P. Goll)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Discovering art

    There are countless museums in Lisbon. Those interested in design and fashion should visit the newly renovated Museu do Design e da Moda (MUDE). Precious works by Rembrandt, Rubens and Turner can be found in the Museu Calouste Gulbenkian. The typical Portuguese pictures of painted ceramic tiles - Azulejos - can be admired in the Museu Nacional do Azulejo (picture).

  • Portugal Lissabon Aufzug A Elevador de Santa Justa (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Schoening)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Taking the elevator

    In the center of Lisbon, the famous Elevador Santa Justa steel elevator takes you comfortably from the lower to the upper city. Built in 1902, the lift connects Baixa with the higher parts of Chiado and Bairro Alto.

  • Fado Festival in Lisbon (picture-alliance/dpa/J. S. Goulao)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Listening to music

    In one of the many bars in the old town you can listen to the traditional melancholic singing called Fado. At the Caixa Alfama festival in Lisbon, fado singers across different generations perform once a year. And there is also a museum dedicated to this music, which has been part of the immaterial UNESCO World Heritage since 2011: the Museu do Fado.

  • Lissabon MAAT Museum (MAAT)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Marveling at architecture

    Strolling along the promenade along the banks of the River Tejo you will also find the MAAT Museum (Museu de Arte, Arquitetura e Tecnologia). The building, which opened in 2016, with its wave form is an attraction. In front of it, steps invite you to sit down - or you can choose the huge accessible roof.

  • Portugal Pasteis de Belem (picture-alliance/ZB/R. Hirschberger)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Eating sweet things

    This Portuguese specialty can be found on every corner of Lisbon: Pastéis de Nata, puff pastry tartlets filled with custard. Some bakeries have a long tradition. In the Antiga Confeitaria de Belém in the district of Belém, the tartlets have been produced according to a secret recipe since 1837.

  • People sitting at Sul restaurant, Rue do Norte, Bairro Alto, Lisbon, Portugal, Europe (picture-alliance/Y. Levy/robertharding)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Enjoying the night

    NIn the evening, the alleys of the old nightlife district of Bairro Alto fill up with people. Eating, drinking and dancing - this is possible in many restaurants, bars and clubs all night long.

  • Portugal Sesimbra (picture-alliance/Arco Images/J. Moreno)

    10 travel tips for Lisbon

    Relaxing on the beach

    And now a little holiday on the beach: Lisbon is surrounded by a beautiful Atlantic coastline with many sandy beaches, like here in Sesimbra. Some beaches can also be reached by public transport from Lisbon.

    Author: Lina Elter


fm/ch (Reuters, AFP)

 

DW recommends

Portugal books tourism record

Brits again topped the list of foreign visitors to the country, followed by Germans, Spaniards and French. Portugal unveiled plans for a second international airport for Lisbon to cope with record numbers of visitors. (16.02.2017)  

10 travel tips for Lisbon

Traditional singing, old town alleys, trams and cream cakes: Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is not only beautiful, but also varied - so let's check it out. (07.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Meet a local: Sintra, Portugal  

Related content

Erstes Halbfinale des ESC 2018 | Estland Elina Nechayeva

Thinning out the crowd at Eurovision 09.05.2018

In the first of two semifinals of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon, 10 out of 19 entries have been selected to go on to the final on Saturday.

Portugal Lissabon Altstadt und Tagus Fluss

10 travel tips for Lisbon 07.05.2018

Traditional singing, old town alleys, trams and cream cakes: Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, is not only beautiful, but also varied - so let's check it out.

Deutscher ESC-Vorentscheid 2018 Sieger Michael Schulte (L)

Can Eurovision avoid politics in 2018? 20.04.2018

When the finals of this year's Eurovision Song Contest kick-off in Lisbon next month, Thomas Schreiber, coordinator for Germany’s competition entry, hopes that musical — and not political — voices take center stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 