 Germany′s love affair with the egg | Meet the Germans | DW | 28.03.2018
Germany's love affair with the egg

Eggs are everywhere ahead of Easter. In Germany, they even grow on trees and are eaten with special miniature utensils. Now that's true love.

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    Beyond Easter eggs

    Even though we all know bunnies don't lay eggs, pictures like this one still turn up at this time every year. In Germany, however, it seems that eggs' special status extends well beyond the Easter holiday. From breakfast to decor, Germans have a special relationship with eggs. Here's more.

  • Frühstücksei

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    The breakfast egg

    Eggs are eaten all over the world for breakfast - scrambled, poached, boiled, or fried. In Germany, the soft-boiled egg is a requirement at every big Sunday breakfast. Typically, it is not considered a main dish and not eaten with an omnipresent bread roll, but stands alone in a dish of its own, like a work of art adorned only with a dash of salt. Usually the yolk - the "Eigelb" - is left runny.

  • Bauarbeiter als Eierbecher Design von Alberto Alessi

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    The egg cup

    Since eggs are neither flat nor perfectly round, they would wobble all over a plate. For this reason, the revered breakfast staple is granted a specially designed bowl of its own. In the land of design and engineering, this is a wide-open invitation for creativity. Egg cups can be found in unlimited variety. They usually include their own specially sized spoon and personal miniature salt shaker.

  • Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    The egg cracker

    A throne for the breakfast egg, a perfectly sized spoon and a tiny salt shaker are not enough. In Germany, you also have a highly specialized egg opening device known as an "Eierschalensollbruchstellenverursacher" (egg shell breaking point causer). By dropping the ball attached to the post, pressure is applied evenly in a ring around the top of the egg. The crown can then be cleanly removed.

  • Verdacht auf Täuschung bei Bio-Eiern

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    A growing love

    Germans are consuming more and more eggs. The industry organization Marktinfo Eier & Geflügel estimated that each person in Germany ate 235 eggs in 2016, up from 233 in 2015 and 231 in 2014. While many of those eggs are laid in Germany, imports are growing, particularly from Poland and the Netherlands. Over Easter, egg consumption rises only slightly. They're a year-round passion.

  • Rührei

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    Status versus quantity

    Considering the practically holy status of the German breakfast egg, one might think that the Germans are leagues ahead of the pack when it comes to total consumption. Each American, however, ate around 267 eggs last year, according to the American Egg Board - but there, scrambling up multiple eggs is more popular than a single pedastaled treasure. In the UK per capita consumption came in at 192.

  • Eier

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    Brown or white

    Chicken eggs generally come in two colors, depending on the species. While white eggs were most common in Germany in the 70s and 80s, more egg eaters started buying brown eggs when the organic food trend began. They are considered to be healthier and more natural. In fact there is no difference between the two kinds - except for a bit of pigment. White eggs, however, are easier to dye for Easter.

  • Bildergalerie Ostern Ostereier

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    Rainbow eggs all year round

    Newcomers to Germany may be shocked to discover packs of dyed eggs in the supermarkets - in October. (Not refrigerated, by the way.) It's not an oversight. Last year, 475 million eggs were sold. Only a quarter of those were purchased during the first quarter, reported the "Süddeutsche Zeitung." But no matter when they're bought, does anyone anywhere in the world actually eat the dyed ones?

  • Deutschland Lebensmittel belegtes Brötchen und Kaffee

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    A slice here and there

    Sometimes eggs turn up where you least expect them. If you order a sandwich in a bakery - one of those famous German bread rolls with ham or cheese, for example - a slice of egg will be thrown in for good measure. (And we truly mean one single slice.) The white and yellow add to the rainbow of condiments: You'll usually also find tomato, cucumber (one slice each) and lettuce (one leaf) inside.

  • Osterbaum Ostereierbaum

    Germany's love affair with the egg

    The egg tree

    Bunnies don't lay eggs; they grow on trees. It's a centuries-old German Easter tradition to decorate both full-sized outdoor trees and smaller indoor versions with colorful eggs, similar to a Christmas tree. The custom joins two internationally recognized symbols of life: the egg and the tree. The biggest Easter tree was maintained by the Kraft family in Saalfeld until 2015, with over 10,000 eggs.

    Author: Kate Müser


While no German breakfast spread is complete without a soft-boiled egg and all the trimmings, it is just one ingredient in the extensive meal. For a closer look at what makes up a real German breakfast, join Kate Müser on Meet the Germans in the video below. 

For more on German lifestyle and language, visit the Meet the Germans YouTube playlist or website dw.com/meetthegermans.
Watch video 06:34

How to eat breakfast like a Weltmeister in Germany | Meet the Germans

Meet the Germans  

Delicious German cakes you can't resist

German cakes may be world-famous, but which varieties are the most popular? Meet the Germans host Kate Müser heads to a cake shop to find out. (05.04.2017)  

Germans' insatiable love affair with potatoes

They were once guarded by the king and are sometimes eaten with apple sauce. Here are some things you maybe didn't know about potatoes in Germany. (15.03.2017)  

10 German comfort foods for the winter

Germany's comfort foods may not be as famous as Italy's, but the "deutsche Küche" offers plenty of options to cook heart-warming meals for the coldest winter days. Here are some of the best. (29.12.2016)  

The best unpronounceable German words

German is known for its long, hard-to-pronounce words. Join Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser as she tracks down native speakers to help with the pronunciation of some of Germans' best tongue-twisters. (14.12.2016)  

The best unpronounceable German words, part 2

You mastered some long, hard-to-pronounce German words in part one. Join Meet the Germans host Kate Müser again as she enlists native speakers to tackle more great German tongue-twisters. (08.03.2017)  

German learners guess the meaning of these 5 funny idioms

You go me on the cookie? In translation, some German idioms are hilarious. Meet the Germans presenter Kate Müser met up with German learners who try to guess what German idioms mean, and this is what happened. (25.01.2017)  

Germany's love affair with the egg

Germans have a special relationship with eggs, it seems. They have special bowls and crackers for them - and even color them all year round. For Easter, here's a look at Germany's adoration of the egg. (02.04.2015)  

Meet the Germans YouTube playlist

How to eat breakfast like a Weltmeister in Germany | Meet the Germans  

