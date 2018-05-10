Germany's Angela Merkel debates 2018 budget in Bundestag

A second day of talks in Germany's parliament will see Angela Merkel and other party leaders discuss a controversial first draft of the 2018 budget. The opposition wants to see drastic changes.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel will stand before lawmakers in the Bundestag this morning to kick off a second day of parliamentary discussions on a controversial first draft of the 2018 government budget.
Opposition parties from the right and left and members of Merkel's conservatives (CDU/CSU) have publically criticized the draft budget of Germany's new Social Democratic (SPD) finance minister, Olaf Scholz, in recent weeks.
Lawmakers from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), Greens and the Left have fired separate complaints, touching on topics such as defense spending, infrastructure investments and tax relief.
Germany's economy
Merkel said economic data shows Germany's economy is strong, citing no new government debt since 2014 and a falling debt pile that will shortly put Germany in line with EU rules. That, she added, was justice for future generations.
Germany's security
Germany, Merkel said, must use different measures to protect itself, including alliances such as the EU and NATO and the relationship with the United States — despite transatlantic differences. Although military force is not everything, she said, Germany must be prepared to uphold its alliance commitments. Europe has together taken a step forward by agreeing to deepen its security cooperation through PESCO. But Europe also needs to work together to combat the sources of migration to bolster its security by helping poorer countries develop economically.
Europe
The chancellor said European governments needed to strengthen the Eurozone and make it crisis proof. Germany and others, she added, were actively discussing how the could deal with the hole left by Brexit in the EU budget.
Iran deal
Merkel criticized the US cancellation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. She said the agreement was not ideal, but that Iran has been abiding by the agreement. Western countries should address Iran's destabilizing actions in the Middle East, but these actions do not nullify the need for the existing agreement.
