Germany still clueless about motive for fatal van attack in Münster

Prosecutors said Sunday they still do not know the motive behind a 48-year-old German man driving his van into a crowd of people in the western German city of Münster on Saturday.

Two people were killed and 20 injured before the man fatally shot himself inside the van. Some of those injured in the deliberate crash remain in a critical condition, police sources said Sunday.

"As of now, we don't have any leads regarding a possible background for the deed," prosecutor Martin Botzenhardt wrote in a joint statement with police, adding that according to the latest information there was no indication of any accomplices being involved in the assault.

"The investigations are being led under high pressure in all possible directions."

Authorities have meanwhile identified the two fatalities of Saturday's crash as a 51-year-old woman from Lüneburg and a 65-year-old man from the Borken area near Münster. Their names were not given as is customary in Germany.

Media reports: Assailant was 'known' to police

Local media reports identified the perpetrator as an industrial designer living in Münster who had been suffering from psychological problems. The police, however, did not confirm those details.

According to reports, the perpetrator had vaguely announced suicide plans in an email sent to friends a week ago. He was apparently also known to authorities for previous acts of violence as well as drug violations, which the police could not confirm Sunday.

Police, meanwhile, confirmed they had found illegal firecrackers disguised as a fake bomb inside the van as well as a fake pistol and the gun the assailant used to kill himself. Police also found a "no longer usable AK-47 machine gun" inside the man's apartment, which was reportedly nearby the crash site at the well-known Kiepenkerl pub in the historical city center of Münster.

Politicians react to attack

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer visited the crash scene Sunday afternoon alongside a number of other high-ranking officials. North Rhine-Westphalia Premier Armin Laschet was among those in attendance as well as the mayor of Münster, Markus Lewe. Seehofer said in Münster that regardless of whatever efforts the government made to protect its citizens it could never provide such a thing as absolute security. He also praised the fast and professional response of authorities and emergency services on the scene.

"This cowardly and brutal crime has left all of us feeling extremely shocked," Seehofer said, adding that he prayed for the fast recovery of those who were injured. He also stressed that at this point, there was no indication that the motives for the crime could be linked to terrorism.

Premier Laschet meanwhile expressed his condolences as well, saying this was "a terrible, a sad day for the people of Münster" and for the entire country. He also praised the sense of solidarity expressed by locals after the assault.

The premier of the neighboring state of Lower Saxony, Stephan Weil, meanwhile expressed his condolences, saying that his thoughts were with the victims and their families. One of the two victims came from his state.

Scapegoating of Muslims

Another politician caused a stir trying repeatedly to link the assault to Islamism. Beatrix von Storch, parliamentary leader of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, implied in a tweet that a migrant was the perpetrator. Later, she acknowledged that her tweet had been factually wrong but went on to say that the assailant was an "imitator of Islamic terror."

The head of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD) reacted to the widespread initial suspicions of Islamist motives being behind the attack. Aiman Mazyek took to Twitter to accuse Germany of double standards by categorizing "German assailants [as suffering] psychological problems," while Muslim perpetrators were always described as "Islamist" terrorists.

Münster is a popular university town with some 300,000 residents. It is also a popular tourist destination, famous for its medieval old town, which was rebuilt after massive destructions during World War II.

