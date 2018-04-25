Germany name Voss-Tecklenburg as new women's football coach

Germany's women's football team have a new permanent coach to replace the axed Steffi Jones. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will take over in September when she hopes to have led current employers Switzerland to the 2019 World Cup. The German Football Federation (DFB) said in a statement that she had penned a deal until the end of the 2021 Euros.

Born in Duisburg, midfielder Voss-Tecklenburg played 125 times for Germany, winning four European Championships, before coaching Duisburg in the German women's Bundesliga and Jena.

She took charge of Switzerland in 2012 and has done a great job with a small football nation, reaching the last 16 of the 2015 World Cup and the group stage of Euro 2017. They have won five out of five in World Cup 2019 qualifying.

Given the 50-year-old will not arrive in Germany until September, interim boss Horst Hrubesch will stay on longer than planned.

Voss-Tecklenburg will be assisted by former Germany player Britta Carlson.

