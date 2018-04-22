Germany: Income inequality 'too great' say 9 out of 10 people

An overwhelming majority of people in Germany think that income inequality is "too great," according to an EU report published on Monday.

The Eurobarometer report, which polled people in all 28 EU countries, found that only Portugal had a higher proportion of respondents who thought income disparities had grown too much.

Read more: 'Massive' rich-poor gap in German society

What the report found:

Some 92 percent of respondents in Germany agreed that "nowadays in (our country) differences in people's incomes are too great."

Some 60 percent of people in Germany said they "strongly agreed" with that statement.

Portugal ranked first for the percentage of people who agreed with the statement (96 percent).

The Netherlands came in last, with 59 percent of people in agreement.

The EU-wide average was 84 percent.

Read more: Is inequality good or bad for the economy?

Why this matters: The results have come amid concerns about the widening gap between rich and poor in many developed countries, including Germany and other European countries. Some economists have said the gap harms growth, while others have taken a more skeptical view.

Majority want to tackle inequality: The Eurobarometer report also found that 74 percent of respondents in Germany agreed that "the government … should take measures to reduce differences in income levels." People in Portugal agreed the most (94 percent), while people in Denmark agreed the least (51 percent). The EU-wide average was 81 percent.

Read more: Rich vs. poor: How fair and equal is Germany?

Equal opportunities for all: Despite their views on inequality, 70 percent of respondents in Germany also agreed with the statement: "I have equal opportunities for getting ahead in life, like everyone else." People in Denmark agreed the most (81 percent) with the statement, while people in Greece agreed the least (18 percent). The EU-wide average was 58 percent.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.