 Germany: Income inequality ′too great′ say 9 out of 10 people | News | DW | 23.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany: Income inequality 'too great' say 9 out of 10 people

Only one other EU country ranks higher according to the percentage of people who think income differences have grown too far. A majority of respondents in Germany also think they live in a country of equal opportunities.

Stock photo - Income disparities (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

A figure holds up a sign inscribed with the phrase: "Higher wage"

An overwhelming majority of people in Germany think that income inequality is "too great," according to an EU report published on Monday.

The Eurobarometer report, which polled people in all 28 EU countries, found that only Portugal had a higher proportion of respondents who thought income disparities had grown too much.

Read more: 'Massive' rich-poor gap in German society

What the report found:

  • Some 92 percent of respondents in Germany agreed that "nowadays in (our country) differences in people's incomes are too great."
  • Some 60 percent of people in Germany said they "strongly agreed" with that statement.
  • Portugal ranked first for the percentage of people who agreed with the statement (96 percent).
  • The Netherlands came in last, with 59 percent of people in agreement.
  • The EU-wide average was 84 percent.

Read more: Is inequality good or bad for the economy?

Why this matters: The results have come amid concerns about the widening gap between rich and poor in many developed countries, including Germany and other European countries. Some economists have said the gap harms growth, while others have taken a more skeptical view.

Majority want to tackle inequality: The Eurobarometer report also found that 74 percent of respondents in Germany agreed that "the government … should take measures to reduce differences in income levels." People in Portugal agreed the most (94 percent), while people in Denmark agreed the least (51 percent). The EU-wide average was 81 percent.

Read more: Rich vs. poor: How fair and equal is Germany?

Equal opportunities for all: Despite their views on inequality, 70 percent of respondents in Germany also agreed with the statement: "I have equal opportunities for getting ahead in life, like everyone else." People in Denmark agreed the most (81 percent) with the statement, while people in Greece agreed the least (18 percent). The EU-wide average was 58 percent.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Is inequality good or bad for the economy?

The gap between the rich and the poor has been widening in most countries. Economists are analyzing the potential consequences, among them pundits at the IMF which is holding its spring meeting in Washington this week. (16.04.2018)  

Rich vs. poor: How fair and equal is Germany?

Germany is one of the world’s strongest economies but it’s also grappling with increasing poverty and inequality. Nina Haase and Sumi Somaskanda went to Bremen, one of the country’s poorest regions, to find out more. (14.07.2017)  

'Massive' rich-poor gap in German society

Poverty remains high in Germany among single parents, the jobless and elderly despite solid economic data, say social welfare groups. Low-skill workers have become disconnected from economic success. (23.02.2016)  

Inequality divides German economic experts too

Inequality has been a much-debated issue in German society. Analysts are staking sides over the growing gap between rich and poor. While some see society on the brink, others sense a marketing trick. (23.03.2016)  

Related content

Deutschland Flüchtlinge Thema Familiennachzug | 2013 Grenzdurchgangslager Friedland

Eurostat report 2017: 538,000 asylum-seekers granted protection in EU 19.04.2018

The figures on asylum-seekers in the EU for 2017 are in. More than half a million people were granted protection status, with Germany responsible for around 60 percent of positive decisions.

Deutschland Migration junge Männer aus Eritrea

Angela Merkel defends Germany accepting 10,000 UN refugees 23.04.2018

German chancellor Angela Merkel says that letting in legal migrants from a UN program helps head off illegal migration. Her remarks were made before a meeting with UN High Commissioner on Refugees Filippo Grandi.

Berlin Evangelisches Werk für Diakonie und Entwicklung

Top EU court rules church job ads open to discrimination scrutiny 17.04.2018

Church employers who advertise jobs must submit themselves to scrutiny by secular courts, the European Court of Justice has ruled. The case was brought by a non-confessional anti-discrimination expert in Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 