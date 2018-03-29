 Germany: FDP defends Muslim candidate Aygül Kilic after hijab poster sparks right-wing ′hate′ online | News | DW | 29.03.2018
News

Germany: FDP defends Muslim candidate Aygül Kilic after hijab poster sparks right-wing 'hate' online

Aygül Kilic was a little-known candidate for the Free Democrats until her electoral poster ignited an online controversy. One of Kilic's party colleagues says those vilifying her for wearing a hijab should "go to hell."

Aygul Kilic, FDP poster on Facebook (Facebook, Aygul Kilic)

Germany's business friendly Free Democratic Party (FDP) has defended one of its hijab-wearing Muslim candidates after her electoral poster sparked hostile reactions on social media.

Aygül Kilic, a candidate for a local election in the northern German city of Neumünster, posted a photo of the poster on her personal Facebook account on March 25.

Critical comments and posts quickly spread on Facebook and Twitter, with many people questioning how the FDP could condone a candidate that wore an allegedly oppressive and illiberal form of Islamic clothing.

Read more: German court allows courtroom headscarf ban

  • American teen Hannah Shraim wearing hijab (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Martin)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Hijab

    Most Islamic scholars agree that the hijab, which covers the head and neck, and comes in any number of shapes and colors, must be worn by Muslim women. American teen Hannah Schraim is seen wearing one here while playing with her brother.

  • Saudi Arabian woman wearing a chador (picture alliance/JOKER/K. Eglau)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Chador

    The chador, which is usually black, is a body-length outer garmet often worn in Iran and among modern-minded women in the Gulf States, as here in Saudi Arabia. It is not fastened with clasps or buttons and therefore has to be held closed by the wearer.

  • Women seen wearing niqab in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Niqab

    A niqab is a veil and scarf that covers the entire face yet leaves the eyes free. It covers a woman's hair as it falls to the middle of her back and some are also half-length in the front so as to cover her chest. Here it is being worn by women attending a rally by Salafi radicals in Germany.

  • Women wearing various abaya at an Arab fashion show (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Haider)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Abaya

    An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length garment designed to cover the body. It may come in many different styles, as seen here at an Arab fashion show, and is often worn in combination with hijab or niqab.

  • Women wearing burqas cast votes in Pakistan parliamentary elections. (AP)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    Burqa

    The burqa is the most extensive of all Muslim garments, covering the entire body from head to toe. It traditionally has a woven mesh area around the eyes to allow women to see. In this case enabling them to cast their ballots in Pakistani parliamentary elections.

  • Queen Rania of Jordan, wearing no veil as she speaks with women wearing hijab at a refugee facility in Greece. (Reuters/A. Konstantinidis)

    Burqa, hijab or niqab? What is she wearing?

    No veil

    Queen Rania of Jordan says that Islam does not coerce women to wear any head coverings, and that it is more important to judge a woman by her ethics and values, rather than what she wears. She is seen here meeting with refugees in Greece.

    Author: Jon Shelton


'Right-wing' reaction

The local FDP party in Neumünster released a statement defending Kilic against what it said were "hateful" and "right-wing" comments.

"The Free Democrats in Neumünster have been subject to strong criticism and hateful comments that clearly have right-wing origins," the party said.

"The people who are progressive and liberal are those who DON'T recommend or dictate to people from other cultures, religions or nationalities what to wear," it added.

Read more:  I'm an Arab woman; am I oppressed?

National reactions

National lawmakers also weighed in on the controversy.

Beatrix von Storch from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) asked in an ostensibly sarcastic Twitter post whether Kilic rejected traditional Islamic law that "legally declares Christians and Jews second-class citizens."

FDP lawmaker Konstantin Kuhle defended Kilic, writing he was "proud to belong to a party that gave women like Aygül Kilic the opportunity to be a part of the political decision-making process."

Read more: Germany's AfD wants ban on wearing a headscarf in street

'Go to hell'

FDP deputy leader Wolfgang Kubicki had harsher words.

Speaking to German daily newspaper Die Welt, he said: "Whoever vilifies a Muslim candidate with or without a headscarf should go to hell. We'd rather do without votes than betray our values."

The newspaper's outspoken pro-FDP editor, Ulf Poschardt, gave his two cents as well, calling on Kilic's supporters to resist "intimidation." All liberals, he added, knew "what happens under the headscarf is what's important."

Kilic, who is standing for an election on May 6, has yet to respond to the outcry.

Wolfgang Kubicki at an event for a regional vote in Schleswig-Holstein (picture alliance/dpa/D. Reinhardt)

Wolfgang Kubicki took a clear position against Kilic's critics

Read more: Berlin court rules in favor of hijab-wearing teacher

 

