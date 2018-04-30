Germany: Car drives into gas station shop

Police in the city of Bochum, in Germany's Ruhr area, were called to an unusual accident scene overnight to Tuesday.

On arriving at a gas station around midnight, they found a white BMW that had been driven through a sliding door into the shop area, knocking over shelves and causing other damage. The woman driver was still in the car, along with a young child on the back seat.

Ambulance personnel were able to remove the unharmed child without difficulty but asked for assistance from the fire brigade to help safely free the woman, who was feared to have been injured and was unable to get out herself because the front doors were blocked by shelves.

In the end, neither she nor the gas station staff were found to have suffered injuries. Police gave no details on possible causes of the accident.

