 German theater under probe for promising free tickets to those donning swastika | News | DW | 18.04.2018
News

German theater under probe for promising free tickets to those donning swastika

A theatre is under investigation for promising free entry to spectators who wear a swastika to a play named after Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf." The theater has defended the move as a social experiment.

A pamphlet giving details about a play named after Hitler's Mein Kampf

German prosecutors have launched a probe into a theater's plans to offer free tickets to a play named after Adolf Hitler's Mein Kampf to those willing to don a swastika .

A spokesman from the prosecutor's office in the southern city of Constance said it had received a number of complaints about the theater's offer. Under German law, publicly displaying the National Socialist (Nazi) symbol is illegal, with very few exceptions.

Read moreOpinion: Jews face rampant anti-Semitism in Germany, Europe

The theater is offering free admission to those spectators willing to wear an armband with a Nazi swastika, given to them ahead of the performance on April 20, Hitler's birthday.

Those who pay for a ticket will be asked to wear a Star of David "as a sign of solidarity with the victims of barbarism," the theater's operators wrote on their website.

The prosecutors will determine whether the offer falls under freedom of artistic creation.

Read moreAnti-Semitism in Germany: Are immigrants unfairly portrayed in the media?

'Tasteless' offer

The offer has created an uproar, with the region's German-Israeli Society calling it "tasteless."

The theater has defended the idea, saying it was aimed at showing how easily people can be corrupted. It told German broadcaster SWR that the number of people willing to wear swastika for free tickets was surprising and frightening.

According to the theater, writer-director George Tabori's take on Hitler's autobiography "Mein Kampf" is a caricature of the Nazi leader's early years.

The controversy comes as Germany grapples with a rise of anti-Semitism, especially in schools.

ap/aw (dpa, AFP)

  • Leni Riefenstahl behind a camera in 1940 (picture alliance/Keystone)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Hitler's favorite director

    Leni Riefenstahl was among the Nazi filmmakers who tried to redeem their reputations after 1945. She was responsible for filming the Nazi party's massive rallies and was an integral part of the propaganda machine. Anti-Semitism was inseparable from the party's ideology.

  • Atill from Jud Süss with Ferdinand Marian (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Retelling history with anti-Semitic twist

    "Jud Süss," one of the Nazis' most famous propaganda films, which is restricted today, was directed by Viet Harlan in 1940. Harlan tells the historical tale of 18th-century German-Jewish banker Joseph Süss Oppenheimer and places it in the context of anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda. "Jud Süss" was seen by millions of Germans when it was first released.

  • Still from Jud Süss

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Mixing anti-Semitism with 'art'

    In Harlan's film, anti-Semitic prejudices are underlined by the plot and the way the characters are portrayed. The writer Ralph Giordano said, "Jud Süss" was the "most mean-spirited, cruel and refined form of 'artistic anti-Semitism.'" Michael Töteberg wrote, "The film openly mobilizes sexual fears and aggression and instrumentalizes them for anti-Semitic incitement."

  • Director Veit Harlan behind a camera in 1954 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    'The devil's director'

    His biographer once called Veit Harlan "the devil's director," due to his unabashed service to Nazi ideology. Harlan had "qualified" himself to make "Jud Süss" after making his own films with anti-Semitic tendencies in the 1930s. After 1945, the director was able to continue working after going on trial and serving a temporary occupational ban.

  • Still from Jud Suss: Rise and Fall with Moritz Bleibtreu as Goebbels (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Dealing with propaganda films - in film

    Much was written and said about Viet Harlan and his anti-Semitic film "Jud Süss" after the war. At least one response to Harlan's work was uttered in film form. Director Oskar Roehler dealt with the origin and effect of the propaganda film in his melodramatic, controversial film "Jud Suss: Rise and Fall" (2010).

  • Joseph Goebbels with officers during a film screening in 1936 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Joseph Goebbels pulled the strings

    The Nazis were quick to recognize that cinema could have a powerful effect in swaying the people. Joseph Goebbels and his Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda used the medium to promote their ideologies, including anti-Semitism. Besides feature films like "Jud Süss," cultural and educational films were also made.

  • Still from The Eternal Jew propaganda film from 1939 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    A so-called documentary

    Another Nazi-made anti-Semitic film was "The Eternal Jew," released just a few months after "Jud Süss" in 1940. The film, made by Fritz Hippler, shows well-known Jewish artists, scenes from the Warsaw Ghetto and images of Jewish religious practices, combining them in a deceitful manner with excerpts from Hitler's speeches and SS marches. The propaganda work was billed as a documentary.

  • Still from Bismarck 1940 (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Devil in the details

    Most of the propaganda films the Nazis made between 1933 and 1945 used smaller doses of anti-Semitism and were not as overt as "Jud Süss." Some films were even toned down during production. The historical film "Bismarck" (1940) was originally planned as a much more aggressive anti-Semitic propaganda film.

  • Still from The Great Dictator with Charlie Chaplin as Adolf Hitler (AP)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Anti-Semitism from the perspective of Charlie Chaplin

    During the war, Hollywood produced a number of anti-Nazi films that condemned anti-Semitism. Charlie Chaplin humorously portrayed Hitler in "The Great Dictator" in 1940. After the war, Chaplin said he would have acted differently, had he been aware of the extent of the Nazis' extermination policy against the Jews.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


