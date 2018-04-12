 German student admits to killing classmate who rejected him | News | DW | 16.04.2018
News

German student admits to killing classmate who rejected him

The 26-year-old is alleged to have panicked after a lie he told to win his victim's admiration was about to unravel. The 22-year-old was found with her throat cut, and stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Mühlhausen courthouse

A 26-year-old man admitted in a court in the eastern German state of Thuringia on Monday to murdering his fellow student after she rejected his romantic advances. However, he denied allegations by the prosecution that he had sexually abused the young woman after her death.

According to court documents, the man fell in love with his 22-year-old fellow student in the city of Nordhausen last year. The story goes that he expressed his feelings to her, and she told him that she was not interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with him.

The man then made up an elaborate lie in pursuit of her affections. He claimed to be the head of emergency management services for the nearby city of Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, and offered her a "job" in the organization's personnel department.

On August 29, 2017, the day before the pair were to travel to the western city of Bonn, where the national headquarters for the country's emergency management bureau is located, the woman slept on his couch in preparation for the next day's journey.

The man is then alleged to have panicked, realizing that his lie was about to unravel. He hit the victim violently in the head with the handle of a knife, then slit her throat before stabbing her several times in the abdomen, back and chest. He then tried to kill himself but was unsuccessful.

The court in the city of Mühlhausen has ordered three more days of testimony.

