German state orders crosses mounted in government buildings

Bavaria's freshly-sworn-in state premier has stamped a Christian identity on the state's public buildings as one of his first acts in office.

Markus Söder, of Angela Merkel's conservative sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), on Tuesday announced that a cross would be hung in every public building from June 1.

Söder, who took over the Bavarian government from CSU leader and political rival Horst Seehofer in March, took to social media to call the move a "clear avowal of our Bavaria identity and Christian values," before adding that he had immediately gone out to hang a cross in the lobby of the state chancellery in Munich after the cabinet had made the decision.

Söder went on to underline that the cross was not a violation of constitutional rules about religious neutrality, because it was a symbol of "Bavarian identity," rather than religion. Bavaria remains a majority Christian state. In 2016, 50.5 percent of the population described themselves as Roman Catholic, and another 18.8 percent as Protestant.

Söder's directive applies only to state authority buildings in Bavaria - not to local district buildings or federal buildings, over which his government has no authority - though it does apply to all school classrooms and courts.

The move quickly attracted online ridicule (with various Twitter users photoshoppers into Söder's hands), as well as outrage from Germany's political opposition, who saw the move as a cheap attempt to head off the right-wing populist vote before Bavaria's state election later this year.

"Why can the CSU never think of anything that brings people together, instead of trying to divide the country at every level?" wondered Jan Korte, leader of the Left party's parliamentary group in the federal parliament, in a statement. "Söder's anti-constitutional crucifix decree is not just the clumsiest election campaign, but also the exploitation of religion for personal reasons."

