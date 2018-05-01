 German Red Cross nurse kidnapped in Somalia | News | DW | 03.05.2018
News

German Red Cross nurse kidnapped in Somalia

Armed men have entered the Red Cross compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and abducted a German nurse, officials say. The incident was quickly blamed on the extremist group Al-Shabaab which operates in the area.

Red Cross flag (picture-alliance/Ton Koene)

A female German nurse has been kidnapped from a compound belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the aid group said on Thursday.

The abduction is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on aid workers in the chaotic Horn of Africa nation.

Read more: Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'
Watch video 02:15

Aid reaches drought-stricken Somali cattle drovers

What we know so far

  • Unidentified armed men entered the Red Cross compound at about 8 p.m. (17.00 UTC) on Wednesday.
  • They kidnapped an unidentified German woman despite several security guards working at the site.
  • Reports suggest she was taken through a back entrance and into a waiting vehicle.
  • Police said they detained those guards for questioning.
  • The organization said it is "in contact with various authorities to try and secure her release."
  • No one immediately claimed responsibility, but the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab extremist group has carried out similar incidents.

Read more: Germany to end participation in EU military mission in Somalia
Watch video 01:44

At least 27 dead after coordinated attacks in Mogadishu


Fears for nurse's safety 

Daniel O'Malley, the deputy head of the Red Cross delegation in Somalia, said: "We are deeply concerned about the safety of our colleague. She is a nurse who was working every day to save lives and improve the health of some of Somalia's most vulnerable people."

Read more: Rights group: Al Shabab forcibly recruits children
Watch video 03:59

Somalia: Ravages of drought compounded by corruption

Dangerous country for aid workers Somalia, which collapsed into civil war in 1991, remains in a state of chaos following a decade-long insurgency by Al-Shabaab militants. The country has seen an influx of aid agencies to deal with a severe drought that has left hundreds of thousands of people close to starvation. At least 30 aid agency staff were killed in Somalia in 2016 and 2017, according to the United Nations, while 30 humanitarian staff were abducted during a particularly violent year, last year.

Read more: Safe haven turned into nightmare for Somali woman

mm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)

