German Red Cross nurse kidnapped in Somalia

Armed men have entered the Red Cross compound in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and abducted a German nurse, officials say. The incident was quickly blamed on the extremist group Al-Shabaab which operates in the area.
A female German nurse has been kidnapped from a compound belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the aid group said on Thursday.
The abduction is the latest in a series of targeted attacks on aid workers in the chaotic Horn of Africa nation.
Read more: Escape from al-Shabab: 'I was turned into a sex slave'
What we know so far
Read more: Germany to end participation in EU military mission in Somalia
Fears for nurse's safety
Daniel O'Malley, the deputy head of the Red Cross delegation in Somalia, said: "We are deeply concerned about the safety of our colleague. She is a nurse who was working every day to save lives and improve the health of some of Somalia's most vulnerable people."
Read more: Rights group: Al Shabab forcibly recruits children
Dangerous country for aid workers Somalia, which collapsed into civil war in 1991, remains in a state of chaos following a decade-long insurgency by Al-Shabaab militants. The country has seen an influx of aid agencies to deal with a severe drought that has left hundreds of thousands of people close to starvation. At least 30 aid agency staff were killed in Somalia in 2016 and 2017, according to the United Nations, while 30 humanitarian staff were abducted during a particularly violent year, last year.
Read more: Safe haven turned into nightmare for Somali woman
mm/aw (AFP, AP, dpa)
A woman fled with her children to Somalia's capital Mogadishu, after her husband is killed and her village burnt down. She thought she'd reached a safe haven. Instead, she's raped at the refugee camp. (31.10.2017)
Security agencies and human rights groups in Kenya are worried by the increasing number of young women and girls joining Somalia's terrorist group al-Shabab. But for those who escape, life can get even more difficult. (03.03.2018)
“We are taking them for Jihad,” al Shabab militants reportedly told teachers at a school in Somalia. The rights group Human Rights Watch has documented the evidence. (15.01.2018)
A car bomb has exploded inside a bustling marketplace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. The preliminary death toll stands at 10 people but is expected to climb considerably, medical sources said. (26.11.2016)