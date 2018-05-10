German police intervene after thousands descend on burger shop offering 1c patties

Police have cleared a crowd of 4,000 people looking for cheap burgers in the German city of Wiesbaden. Organizers said they didn't expect so many people when they offered a rap show and some patties for a cent.
A burger shop in Wiesbaden bit off more than they could chew on Friday after advertising it would sell burgers for €0.01 ($0.01) at its opening.
Police were called in to do crowd control after 4,000 people showed up to the event, reported the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper on Friday.
Wiesbaden-based rapper Eno183 was scheduled to play at the event. "We have turned Wiesbaden upside down," said Eno183 on Instagram.
Local media showed video of the crowds.
Organizers said they expected a maximum of 200 people. They had to shut down the event prematurely due to the unforeseen crowd.
In order to allow people to leave the area, police blocked traffic from the affected area.
