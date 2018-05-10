 German police intervene after thousands descend on burger shop offering 1c patties | News | DW | 11.05.2018
News

German police intervene after thousands descend on burger shop offering 1c patties

Police have cleared a crowd of 4,000 people looking for cheap burgers in the German city of Wiesbaden. Organizers said they didn't expect so many people when they offered a rap show and some patties for a cent.

Frikadellen, or German hamburgers, being cooked

A burger shop in Wiesbaden bit off more than they could chew on Friday after advertising it would sell burgers for €0.01 ($0.01) at its opening.

Read more: German prison forced to feed inmates McDonald's

Police were called in to do crowd control after 4,000 people showed up to the event, reported the Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper on Friday.

Police shut burger joint event

Police had to shut down an adjacent street to redirect the crowd of burger lovers

Wiesbaden-based rapper Eno183 was scheduled to play at the event. "We have turned Wiesbaden upside down," said Eno183 on Instagram.

Local media showed video of the crowds.

Organizers said they expected a maximum of 200 people. They had to shut down the event prematurely due to the unforeseen crowd.

Read more: Burgers, kebabs and fries have become German staples: study

In order to allow people to leave the area, police blocked traffic from the affected area.

Stage where Eno183 was expected to play

The rapper said it was nice to stand on a stage in his city even if the show ended before it began

