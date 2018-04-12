 German labor unions and government reach pay increase deal after country-wide strikes | News | DW | 18.04.2018
News

German labor unions and government reach pay increase deal after country-wide strikes

The deal came after more than 150,000 public sector workers went on strike across Germany. The European Central Bank has been closely watching the negotiations as it considers the future of its massive stimulus program.

Verdi chief Frank Bsirske with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

Verdi chief Frank Bsirke (left) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (right)

German unions and public sector employers agreed in the early hours of Wednesday to raise wages for some 2.3 million workers by 7.5 percent over two-and-a-half years.

The agreement will retroactively increase wages by 3.19 percent beginning March 1. Another increase of 3.09 percent will kick-in on April 1, 2019, followed by a final raise of 1.06 percent on March 1, 2020.

Read more: Strikes in Germany continue as Verdi union leader warns of 'real trouble' ahead

Low-paid workers will also receive a one-time payment of €250 ($309) and public sector pay scales will be changed to make them more transparent.

The deal came after three days of talks and a series of country-wide "warning" strikes last week that caused hundreds of flight cancellations and disruptions to public services.

Read more: Germany: Flights canceled as public sector strikes begin

  • An airport information board showing flight times

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Hundreds of cancellations

    German airline Lufthansa said it had to cancel more than half of its 1,600 scheduled flights on Tuesday as a result of the strike. Its budget subsidiary, Eurowings, was also affected.

  • Passengers at checkin counters at Frankfurt airport

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Travel plans disrupted

    An estimated 90,000 travelers are affected by the disruptions at several major airports, including Frankfurt and Munich. Passengers traveling within Germany were told they could exchange their flight for a train ticket, or change their flight time free of charge.

  • Lufthansa planes on the tarmac

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Grounded

    Tuesday's walkout affects ground traffic personnel, customer support and some airport fire services across Germany. But the broader dispute over public sector pay also involves kindergartens, rubbish collection, utility companies and local transport.

  • A sign at Frankfurt airport tells passengers to contact their airline

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Prepare to wait

    A notice board warns passengers at Frankfurt airport — Germany's largest hub — to contact their airline for more information.

  • Verdi union members block a bus depot in Essen

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Pay dispute

    Germany's Verdi labor union is demanding a 6 percent pay increase for the 2.3 million public sector workers it represents. It says wages have suffered, with airports in particular failing to pass on the profits from surging passenger numbers to staff. Here, union members block a bus depot in the western city of Essen

  • Traffic in Cologne

    German public sector strikes spark chaos

    Bumper to bumper

    Disruptions to local buses and trains in Cologne also led to traffic chaos on the roads, with commuters facing long delays on their way to work.


'I'm satisfied'

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who represented public sector employers in the negotiations, said the agreement would make public service work more attractive, but not cost the government too much.

"I'm satisfied. The public finances will not be overstretched," he said, adding that the wage increases would cost the federal government around €2.2 billion ($2.7 billion) a year.

Municipal authorities, who were also part of the negotiations, would fork out an additional €7.5 billion, according to the Association of Local Government Employers (VKA).

Read more: Lufthansa to cancel over 800 flights amid mass public sector walkouts
Watch video 01:37

Strikes in Germany

'Best result'

Services union Verdi, which had coordinated walkouts of over 150,000 workers last week with the German Civil Servants' Union (dbb), was pleased with the deal. "It is the best result in many years," Verdi chief Frank Bsirske said.

Both unions had gone into the final round of talks demanding the federal and communal governments agree to increase wages by 6 percent or, at a minimum, by €200 ($250).

The interior ministry said it would introduce a law to expand the deal to cover civil servants, judges and soldiers.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has been closely watching the negotiations. Any broad uptick in German wages could lift inflation in all Euro currency economies, which could weigh on the ECB as it considers whether to wind down a massive stimulus program.

Read more: Eurozone central bank inches toward stimulus exit

amp/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

