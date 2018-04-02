German housing crisis sparks new web portal to help people find homes

Werena Rosenke receives a lot of phone calls. "They're people who need acute help. They tell me how they're getting kicked out of their apartment the day after tomorrow, and they don't know what to do," she says. Rosenke is the director of a national housing assistance nonprofit (BAG W). It coordinates social services and shelters, and though it does not directly offer assistance, the calls for help keep on coming.

"Most people just don't know who to turn to when they're in trouble," she said. That's why her organization commissioned the website, woundwie.de, with the aim of offering help in just a few clicks to those at risk of losing their home or are already on the street. It offers information from medical care to where to find shelters for the day or night, or other living assistance.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Rental barracks Berlin's endless rows of tenements were once horribly overcrowded, with large families often living in one- or two-room flats. But in recent years, these so-called Altbau, or old buildings, have enjoyed a rapid renaissance. These blocks in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin were, until the early 1990s, often empty and in a state of severe disrepair. Now everyone wants to rent an Altbau.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Plattenbau In former East Germany, where nearly all accommodation was rented from the government, prefab concrete housing blocks known as Plattenbau rose up across the communist nation. Not only were they cheap, but they were often preferred to Altbau apartments because they offered all modern conveniences like new plumbing that didn't leak, reliable electricity and hot water.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Balconies According to the most recent statistics from Statista (2015), 48 percent of Germans rent and 52 percent are home-owners. Most renters live in apartments - and make the most of their balconies. Some barbeque or lounge, while others grow overflowing gardens that utilize every last inch of precious outdoor space. Balconies can be veritable ecosystems that become rather bleak in the winter months.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Courtyards In some Germans cities, particularly Berlin, rental houses are made up of front and back buildings separated by an inner courtyard through which the life of these rental communities ebb and flow. They are unique communal spaces across which people view each other's lives, and where they interact as they park their bicycles or access their numerous garbage bins.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Names instead of numbers Only the names of residents are used to identify the flats inside a building in Germany. These names on the intercom of a Hamburg apartment building typically have no corresponding flat number. That means you have to address letters to Germany clearly because the mail carrier only has the name to go by.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Flat sharing Known as WGs, or Wohngemeinschaften, shared apartments are popular in big cities where apartment prices are rising and availability is shrinking. People who share flats often also rent out the living area to bring prices down as much as possible. This is especially so in Berlin, a city full of artists, students and people on low budgets.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Paint when you leave Painting the apartment before you leave is another German rental tradition. Leaving the walls shiny white for the next residents isn't such a bad thing - but it means you have to spend days preparing walls and climbing ladders before you move out. Not all rental contracts force tenants to paint the apartment - however they are obliged to leave it as they found it.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany BYO kitchen In some German cities, kitchens and appliances are not included in rental properties. That means the tenant has to purchase their own and have it installed at their expense. Alternatively, some people buy the previous tenant's kitchen at a discount if they aren't planning on taking it with them to their next living space.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Small bathrooms in old rental buildings Among the quirks of Altbau apartments is that many didn't used to include facilities, which were sometimes shared communally. That means that you'll find bathrooms today that are wedged into the smallest - and oddest - spaces. Or, in some cases, they might be huge and replace an entire former room. This shower in a Berlin flat was built in the kitchen cupboard.

What to know before renting an apartment in Germany Not all rooms are bedrooms When scanning apartment listings in Germany, you'll generally find the sizes given in square meters and the number of rooms. The latter includes not just bedrooms, but also living space. The kitchen and bathroom(s) are listed separately. Apartments are most expensive in Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, where new tentants pay on average 16.55, 13.37 and 12.95 euros per square meter respectively. Author: Stuart Braun



Language barrier a problem

"Sure, there are people who find their way to a help center. But often it's too late. When it's urgent, what's important is that they find help quickly," Rosenke said. For example, if rent goes unpaid for two months, the building management can begin the eviction procedure. However, many do not know that there is help available. They can receive financial assistance from the municipality, for example. "You have to know that in the first place," the BAG W director said.

Werena Rosenke says language is a significant barrier in the housing market

Language can be a barrier, she said. Many municipal websites can be complicated, with information hidden behind a lot of clicks and offered only in German. Woundwie.de is so far available in German and English, with more languages to come "when there's money for it," she said.

One-stop information

The site is simple, requiring just four fields be filled out: location, postal code, gender and type of help needed. Results are shown in a dropdown list, complete with organization names, addresses, phone numbers, e-mail addresses. The most important information is provided in simple language, and the route to an organization's location is presented on an interactive map.

"A web-based view is important," Rosenke said because it can be difficult finding the brick-and-mortar help, especially for those in desperate situations. However, those in need can also turn to their municipalities or a religious organization, she added, which can often offer most of the relevant information regarding emergency shelters.

