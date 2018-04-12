German Foreign Ministry investigating arrest of German reporter in Turkey

The German Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it was responding to reports that Adil Demirci, a journalist for the left-leaning Turkish news agency Etha, had been detained in Istanbul, although the reasons for his arrest remained unclear.

The detention of another journalist after the release of Deniz Yücel would be another obstacle in already frayed German-Turkish relations.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? The Böhmermann affair March 31, 2016: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed charges against German comedian and satirist Jan Böhmermann over his "defamatory poem" about the Turkish leader. German prosecutors eventually dropped the charges on October 4, 2016, but the case sparked a diplomatic row between Berlin and Ankara.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? German lawmakers pass resolution to recognize 1915 Armenian Genocide June 2, 2016: The resolution passed almost unanimously. In response, Turkey recalled its ambassador in Berlin and Germany's Turkish community held protests in several German cities. Turkey had repeatedly criticized the use of the term genocide to describe the Ottoman-era Armenian killings, arguing that the number of deaths had been inflated, and that Turkish Muslims also perished in the violence.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Tensions following failed coup in Turkey July 15, 2016: A faction of the Turkish military tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, but ultimately failed. Ankara accused Berlin of not taking a clear stand against the coup attempt or not doing anything about exiled preacher Fethullah Gulen's organization, who Erdogan blames for orchestrating the failed coup.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany criticizes post-coup purge Immediately following the attempted coup, Turkish authorities purged the army and judiciary, detaining thousands of people. The purge expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers. German politicians criticize the detentions. Turkish diplomats, academics and military members fled the country and applied for asylum in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Kurdish rallies in Cologne Erdogan's post-coup crackdown has also been condemned by Kurdish protesters at several mass demonstrations in the west German city of Cologne. Often the rallies have called for the release of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Turkey considers to be a terror group. Ankara has accused Berlin of not doing enough to stop PKK activities.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Arrest of German citizens in Turkey February 14, 2017: Deniz Yücel, a correspondent for the "Welt" newspaper, was taken into custody in Turkey. Other German nationals, including journalist Mesale Tolu and human rights activist Peter Steudtner were detained in Turkey for what Berlin dubbed "political reasons." Turkey accused them of supporting terrorist organizations. Tolu and Steudtner have since been released pending trial.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Germany bans Turkish referendum campaign rallies March 2017: A number of German localities blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies in their districts ahead of an April referendum in Turkey to enhance President Erdogan's powers. The Turkish leader then accused Germany of using "Nazi tactics" against Turkish citizens in Germany and visiting Turkish lawmakers. German leaders were not amused by the jibe, saying Erdogan had gone too far.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Spying March 30, 2017: Germany accused Turkey of spying on hundreds of suspected Gulen supporters as well as over 200 associations and schools linked to the Gulen movement in Germany. Turkish asylum-seekers have since accused officials working in Germany's immigration authority (BAMF) of passing on their information to media outlets with ties to the Turkish government.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Erdogan urges German-Turks not to vote for 'enemies of Turkey' August 18, 2017: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed three of Germany's main political parties as "enemies of Turkey" and told Turks living in Germany not to vote for them in September's general election. He singled out Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), the Social Democrats (SPD), and the Greens. Merkel said Erdogan was "meddling" in Germany's election.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Merkel says Turkey should not become EU member September 4, 2017: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during an election debate that she didn't think Turkey should become a member of the European Union and said she would speak with other EU leaders about ending Ankara's accession talks. In October, she backed a move to cut Turkey's pre-accession EU funds.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Turkey's military offensive in Afrin January 20, 2018: The Turkish military and their Syrian rebel allies launched "Operation Olive Branch" against the Kurdish-held enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The move was criticized by German politicians and prompted large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.

Why are German and Turkish relations so strained? Journalist Deniz Yücel released from prison February 16, 2018: Turkey ordered the release of German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel after he'd been held for over a year without charge. According to Turkish state media, Yücel was released on bail from pre-trial detention. Prosecutors asked for an 18-year jail sentence for Yücel on charges of "terror propaganda" and incitement. Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier



What we know about Adil Demirci's arrest so far

Reports suggested that Demirci was one of three Etha reporters detained during a series of police raids in Istanbul overnight on Thursday.

The German Foreign Ministry said it was "working on the basis that Adil Demirci has been arrested," but admitted Turkish authorities had yet to confirm such reports.

Demirci reportedly worked as a Germany correspondent for Etha and lived in the city of Cologne.

In Istanbul 'on holiday'

News of Demirci's arrest was first reported by Mesale Tolu, a colleague of his at Etha. Tolu herself was one of several German nationals arrested in Turkey year last year for political reasons. Tolu tweeted on Friday morning that Demirci was detained with two colleagues, Pınar Gayip und Semiha Sahin, during a raid. Demirci, who reportedly holds both German and Turkish citizenship, was in Istanbul on holiday, Tolu said. Reports suggested he was scheduled to fly back to Germany on Saturday.

Germany's Foreign Ministry said its consulate in Istanbul was trying to establish contact with Demircis.

Germany's rocky relations with Turkey: A series of arrests of Germans or dual German-Turkish nationals in Turkey last year prompted a major diplomatic spat between Berlin and Ankara. Relations in recent months had shown signs of improvement following the release of Die Welt reporter Deniz Yücel, a joint German-Turkish national. Germany's new top diplomat, Heiko Maas, has yet to visit to Turkey but previously accused the Ankara of undermining rule of law.

Germans in Turkish prisons: Four other German nationals remain detained in Turkey for political reasons, according to the German Foreign Ministry. Among them is 73-year-old dual-national Enver Altayli, who is currently sitting in a maximum security prison on the outskirts of Ankara on suspicion of harboring links to terror groups. The names of the other three have not been released.

Yücel and Tolu awaiting trial: Yücel and Tolu, who both have dual German-Turkihs nationality, have been released from prison while their trials are pending. Both face charges for allegedly producing propaganda material for terrorist groups.

Erdogan's crackdown on the press: Since the failed coup attempt against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July 2016, Ankara has responded with a widespread crackdown on alleged dissidents. More than 50,000 people have been imprisoned and over 150,000 removed from their jobs. Among those detained are more than 70 journalists, while authorities have shut down several news organizations as part of the crackdown.

