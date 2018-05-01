German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas starts first visit to Africa

In the German capital over the past few weeks, Africa largely played a role in the central district of Berlin-Mitte. The district parliament discussed whether three streets which still bear the names of notorious German colonialists should be changed. The answer was yes, much to the annoyance of many residents.

This week, German-Africa foreign policy is back in the spotlight, this time at the highest level and with the possibility of further arguments.

Only six weeks after assuming office, Germany's Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is making his first visit to Africa. On the itinerary are Ethiopia and Tanzania — two countries with which Germany maintains close historical and developmental ties. Both also host important state alliances, such as the African Union (AU) and the East African Community (EAC).

Both countries are performing far below expectations. Although Ethiopia achieved double-digit economic growth, it continues to be accused of human rights violations. In Tanzania, after an energetic start, so-called reform president John Magufuli seems to be running out of steam and his country, while remaining relatively stable politically, continues to rely on Western donors.

Africa-fatigue in Berlin

For the federal government in Berlin, things have quietened down when it comes to African issues. In 2017, new initiatives for Africa came thick and fast. The continent was the focus of Germany's G20 presidency and numerous African heads of state came to the German capital.

"In 2017, there was lots of Africa. Maybe a bit too much for German politics," Africa expert Helmut Asche from the University of Mainz told DW. "Although one must say that not so much has been implemented, also by the German side, as we would have wished."

Neither the "Marshall Plan with Africa", proclaimed by Development Minister Gerd Müller, nor the Pro!Africa initiative launched by Maas' Social Democrat Party (SPD) colleague, then Minister of Economic Affairs Brigitte Zypries, could convince skeptics. Berlin's enthusiasm for Africa has faded away among a chorus of critics who denounce rivalries between ministries and a policy more focused on stemming migration.

"A great expectation was aroused among our friends in Africa, and we have the impression here, as they do, that nothing much has been been done yet," Stefan Liebig, the chairman of the German-African Business Association, told DW.

Strengthening African regional alliances

Talks with the AU and the EAC are on the agenda for Mass' first trip to Africa. The message from Berlin — which has caught on in reform-oriented countries in the south — is that regional integration is the key to development and stability.

Indeed, the AU, which has its headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, has evolved into an increasingly important player, with which Germany has close links through its long-standing support of the Peace and Security Council. Rwandan president and current AU Assembly chair, Paul Kagame, has launched an ambitious reform agenda designed to make the union more financially independent and more effective at cutting through red tape.

Further south in the shadow of Mount Kilimanjaro in Arusha, Tanzania, the EAC — founded in 2000 and based on the European Union (EU) model — is a pioneer in regional integration, having its own customs union, a single market and a single customs territory. Over the years Germany has provided €285 million ($341 million) in financial support. But things haven't been running smoothly for some time and the pace of reform of members such as Tanzania and Rwanda diverges considerably.

"The East African Community was well on its way towards becoming a customs union, with free trade within a consolidated and cohesive economic space," Asche told DW. "Then the Europeans came along with their own economic partnership agreements. This is a piece of policy failure and Minister Maas can do a lot to rectify things."

Many problems in Ethiopia and Tanzania

The bilateral relationship with Tanzania is also worrying: At the end of 2015, President John Magufuli was elected, and quickly began to straighten things up and was celebrated by both locals and partners alike. Now, he's clamping down on journalists, bloggers, opposition figures and even the churches.

"This is how one can be fooled," Asche told DW. "We had hoped that Magufuli would remedy inefficiencies and corruption." However, Asche believes the president's reform policies have deteriorated into "absurd repression and completely erratic political behavior. One should really be concerned by the current political system and state of democracy in Tanzania, which was comparatively stable in recent decades."

In Ethiopia, fresh winds of change are blowing. New Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced numerous reforms during his early days in office which offer hope for Africa's second-most populated country, with 100 million, mostly young people. But the much-maligned state of emergency remains in force — and this could become a stumbling block for the young prime minister.

"It would be great if Maas could talk to Abiy," says Asche. "The change which has taken place could really herald a better future."

One should not overburden Heiko Maas' visit to Africa with excessively high expectations. If it ends with the realization that Germany's Africa policy needs to become more coherent and should not get lost within sometimes-contradictory political initiatives, then that is already a success. In any case, the real work to be done is in Berlin, not in Africa, says Liebig. "I believe that the tasks of the foreign minister do not lie so much in Africa. Rather, he should do his homework here and must sit down with his colleagues in government to think about how many of the measures announced can actually be implemented."