 German Defense Minister von der Leyen wants €12 billion more for Bundeswehr | News | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German Defense Minister von der Leyen wants €12 billion more for Bundeswehr

German Defense Minister von der Leyen wants billions of euros more for the army than current budget plans foresee, a newspaper says. Her ministry has stressed the need to catch up, and modernize equipment.

Ursula von der Leyen on a submarine

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has put in a request for an increase to the military budget of €12 billion ($14.6 billion) over the current term of parliament, an amount greatly in excess of present budget plans, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The Bild am Sonntag said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had so far foreseen an increase in defense spending of just €5.5 billion over the four years to 2021. The Defense Ministry had already criticized Scholz's plan on Friday as "inadequate in view of the huge accumulated needs and required modernization, particularly in the medium term."

According to the paper, von der Leyen will threaten to stop at least one international armaments project scheduled for 2019 if the defense budget is not given a considerable boost. The first to go would be a planned submarine deal with Norway, followed by the purchase of six C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, according to Bild.

Read more: German military draws up €450 million wish list 

Grave deficits 

Germany's defense budget in 2017 was around €37 billion and is expected to reach €39 billion in 2018. Although that represents the ninth-highest defense budget in the world, it still falls far short of the 2 percent of national GDP that NATO would like to see.

Over the past few years, there has been growing criticism that the Bundeswehr is underequipped.

List of equipment problems in the Bundeswehr

Much of the Bundeswehr's equipment is not operatational

In February, the newspaper Rheinische Post cited an internal Bundeswehr paper stating that the army lacked the necessary basic equipment for its deployment in a NATO rapid reaction force.

Germany is to take over the leadership of the multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of next year. The 5,000-strong force, which is supposed to be capable of reaching combat readiness in 24 hours, was initiated by NATO in 2014 to counter the threat of Russian military aggression against Baltic member states.

Read more: Transgender troops — how open is Germany's army? 
Watch video 42:38

New challenges for the German army

tj/jm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Olaf Scholz, the man headed to Germany's Finance Ministry

The SPD's Olaf Scholz, Hamburg's former mayor, has been appointed Germany's new finance minister. Who is the man taking over from Wolfgang Schäuble and what does this mean for Germany's austerity stance? DW takes a look. (09.03.2018)  

Transgender troops — how open is Germany's army?

A US court has ruled that transgender recruits can serve in the military. Germany's Bundeswehr took that step years ago. How did it get there? And how well accepted are homosexual and transsexual troops really? (13.12.2017)  

Germany's Bundeswehr 'lacks basic equipment' for NATO mission

The German army reportedly lacks the tents, winter clothes and other essential equipment needed for its deployment in a NATO rapid reaction force. The German defense ministry pledged that the items would be procured. (19.02.2018)  

Limited number of weapons in German military ready for action: report

German lawmakers are set to hear about how Germany's military, the Bundeswehr, has access to less than 50 percent of many major weapons systems. The findings are the latest to underscore problems in the armed forces. (27.02.2018)  

German military draws up €450 million wish list

Germany's underequipped military, the Bundeswehr, wants to spend hundreds of millions on new weapons. Some of the money will go toward leasing drones from Israel, but first the government needs a new budget. (23.04.2018)  

How does Germany contribute to NATO?

From Berlin to Washington, Germany's role in the trans-Atlantic alliance has taken center stage. But what does Germany actually do for NATO? DW examines its strategic role amid a spat prompted by US President Trump. (09.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German army starts training civilian reservists  

New challenges for the German army  

Related content

Drohne Heron TP beim Start

German military draws up €450 million wish list 23.04.2018

Germany's underequipped military, the Bundeswehr, wants to spend hundreds of millions on new weapons. Some of the money will go toward leasing drones from Israel, but first the government needs a new budget.

Ursula von der Leyen und Florence Parly auf der ILA in Berlin

Germany, France present new military aircraft plans in Berlin 26.04.2018

The German and French defense ministers have appeared at an air show in Berlin to present a new European drone and fighter plane project. Previous joint ventures have ended as fiascoes.

Deutschland Ursula von der Leyen in der Generalfeldmarschall-Rommel-Kaserne

German army instills new traditions to move away from troubled history 28.03.2018

Following recent revelations of far-right extremists within its ranks, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has moved to ensure that the Bundeswehr fighting forces distance themselves from their tainted past.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 