 German Cup semifinal live: Schalke vs. Frankfurt | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

German Cup semifinal live: Schalke vs. Frankfurt

Who will face Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 German Cup final? Domenico Tedesco's Schalke take on soon-to-be-Bayern-coach Niko Kovac and his Eintracht Frankfurt side. Follow the game here!

Fußball Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Schalke 04 (Imago/M. Schüler)

+++ Please refresh for the latest updates +++

5' — Niko Kovac, with the jumper over the shoulders (he'll fit in just fine in Munich), strides around his technical area early on. Then has some strong words for referee Robert Hartmann about an early free kick decision out wide. Looks and sounds the part.

1' — Frankfurt get us underway!

-- An amazing choreography frmo the Schalke fans ahead of this one. An homage to Schalke's mining roots.

-- When asked by ARD whether he would return to the stands in the case of a victory, Domenico Tedesco said no. A special moment not to be repeated. Tedesco added: "We haven't achieved anything yet this season." That is quite the statement.

-- All eyes on Kevin-Prince Boateng tonight. The 31-year-old is a former Royal Blue, but has called his time at the club the toughest of his career. With a point to prove tonight in Gelsenkirchen, Boateng is keen to continue his good form and keep the smile on his face.

-- Lots of talk ahead of this one about the relationship woes in Frankfurt. Fredi Bobic and Niko Kovac are good friends, but the last week has clearly troubled the players and all at the club. A win tonight has been labeled the only possible solution, but Niko Kovac tells ARD beforehand that the atmosphere in his team is great and the lads who made the final last year know what it takes to get there again.

Read more: Hoeness hits back at Frankfurt over Kovac announcement

-- The teams are in! Mascarell makes his return for Frankfurt after two months out. Russ and Jovic are also back in the starting eleven. Tedesco makes only one change from the derby win, starting Marko Pjaca over Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Schalke XI: Fährmann - Stambouli, Naldo, Kehrer - Caligiuri, Goretzka, Bentaleb, Schöpf - Harit, Pjaca - Burgstaller

Frankfurt XI: Hradecky - Abraham, Hasebe, Russ - Willems, Mascarell, de Guzman, Wolf - Boateng, Fabian - Jovic

-- Good evening! Well, after Bayern Munich's destruction of Leverkusen last night it's time to find out who will join them in the German Cup final on May 19th. Schalke are unrecognisable under Domenico Tedesco this season and come into this one fresh off a derby win. Frankfurt, on the other hand, lost heavily in Leverkusen and look a side troubled by the departure of their current coach. It could be a gritty one tonight...

DW recommends

German Cup: Treble talk getting louder as Leverkusen prove no obstacle to Bayern

Bayer Leverkusen were just another side in the way of Bayern Munich, but proved no match for them. The Bavarians have made the German Cup final again, and their season could yet get much, much better. (17.04.2018)  

Uli Hoeness hits back at Frankfurt boss over Niko Kovac announcement

The Bayern president responded angrily to comments made by Fredi Bobic, labeling them "outrageous." Bobic was angered by Bayern's decision to announce Kovac's move to the German champions before the end of the season. (14.04.2018)  

Related content

The spirit of the German Cup 17.04.2018

The German Cup writes the best stories. And it's exciting as hell this time. Bayern, Schalke, Leverkusen and Frankfurt all have won the Cup at least once. Who will make it to the final in Berlin?

VfB Stuttgart Fredi Bobic

Eintracht Frankfurt hit out at 'selfish' Bayern Munich over Niko Kovac exit 13.04.2018

Eintracht Frankfurt have reacted angrily to the news that their coach Niko Kovac will join Bayern Munich in July. The club's sporting director Fredi Bobic described the Bundesliga champions' conduct as "selfish".

DFB Pokal Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern München Jubel Thiago

German Cup: Thomas Müller leads Bayern Munich's ruthless rout of Bayer Leverkusen 17.04.2018

Bayern Munich are heading to Berlin after crushing Bayer Leverkusen in emphatic fashion. Thomas Müller scored a 27-minute hat-trick during a devastating second half spell, raising Bayern's hopes of another treble.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 