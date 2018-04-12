German Cup semifinal live: Schalke vs. Frankfurt

+++ Please refresh for the latest updates +++

5' — Niko Kovac, with the jumper over the shoulders (he'll fit in just fine in Munich), strides around his technical area early on. Then has some strong words for referee Robert Hartmann about an early free kick decision out wide. Looks and sounds the part.

1' — Frankfurt get us underway!

-- An amazing choreography frmo the Schalke fans ahead of this one. An homage to Schalke's mining roots.

-- When asked by ARD whether he would return to the stands in the case of a victory, Domenico Tedesco said no. A special moment not to be repeated. Tedesco added: "We haven't achieved anything yet this season." That is quite the statement.

-- All eyes on Kevin-Prince Boateng tonight. The 31-year-old is a former Royal Blue, but has called his time at the club the toughest of his career. With a point to prove tonight in Gelsenkirchen, Boateng is keen to continue his good form and keep the smile on his face.

-- Lots of talk ahead of this one about the relationship woes in Frankfurt. Fredi Bobic and Niko Kovac are good friends, but the last week has clearly troubled the players and all at the club. A win tonight has been labeled the only possible solution, but Niko Kovac tells ARD beforehand that the atmosphere in his team is great and the lads who made the final last year know what it takes to get there again.

-- The teams are in! Mascarell makes his return for Frankfurt after two months out. Russ and Jovic are also back in the starting eleven. Tedesco makes only one change from the derby win, starting Marko Pjaca over Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Schalke XI: Fährmann - Stambouli, Naldo, Kehrer - Caligiuri, Goretzka, Bentaleb, Schöpf - Harit, Pjaca - Burgstaller

Frankfurt XI: Hradecky - Abraham, Hasebe, Russ - Willems, Mascarell, de Guzman, Wolf - Boateng, Fabian - Jovic

-- Good evening! Well, after Bayern Munich's destruction of Leverkusen last night it's time to find out who will join them in the German Cup final on May 19th. Schalke are unrecognisable under Domenico Tedesco this season and come into this one fresh off a derby win. Frankfurt, on the other hand, lost heavily in Leverkusen and look a side troubled by the departure of their current coach. It could be a gritty one tonight...