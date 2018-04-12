German Cup live: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich

22' Leverkusen playing with a lot more freedom than you'd expect of a side who have conceded two goals to Bayern Munich inside the first ten minutes.

19' That was a crucial strike for Leverkusen, who had been totally overrun. But the crowd is upbeat again and the task for the hosts now is to stay in the contest for as long as possible.

16' GOAL! Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern (L. Bender 16') Leverkusen have one back! Bayern fail to clear, Havertz's shot is blocked, and Bender is on hand on nod in from close range. we have a game again!

12' Do Leverkusen have an answer here? It's a long, long road back from here.

9' GOAL! Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern (Lewandowski 9') It's two and Leverkusen already in big, big trouble. Good work by Ribery and Lewandowski prods home. Game over?

6' Bayern all over Leverkusen here. The hosts just can't settle against a Bayern side who are raring to go.

3' GOAL! Leverkusen 0-1 Bayern (Martinez 3') Well, that didn't take long! Martinez thrashes the ball in on the rebound and, after some conversation between the officials about whether it was offside, the goal has been given.

1' PEEEEEP! We're underway in Leverkusen!

20.40 James Rodriguez is on the bench for Bayern, but that means a start for Thiago Alcanatara in midfield. Rodriguez being given as much rest as possible ahead of that even more crucial Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid.

20.35 Here's how the teams line up at BayArena...

20.30 Hello! Welcome to live coverage of tonight's GermanCup semifinal between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich! Kick off is just 15 minutes away.