German court upholds partial ban of Böhmermann's Erdogan satire

The Hamburg court ruling has said that parts of German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem are an "attack" on Turkish President Erdogan.

Jan Böhmermann (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

A court in Hamburg ruled Tuesday that selected passages from German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem lampooning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would remain barred from re-publication.

The ruling by the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court upheld a lower court's decision from February 2017.

The continuation of the partial ban was a defeat for both Erdogan, who had demanded the entire poem be censored, and for Böhmermann, who had called for the partial banned to be lifted.

Read more: German comedian Jan Böhmermann celebrates debut on US late night TV

Böhmermann had broadcast the poem on his late-night television show in March 2016. Much of the text criticized the Turkish president for his authoritarian political positions, but some sections also contained expletives and graphic sexual references, such as bestiality and child pornography.

Erdogan had accused Böhmermann of defamation while the satirist had defended the statements in his 2016 poem as permissible under artistic freedom.

Read more: German satirist Jan Böhmermann wants to shower online hate with love trolls

Erdogan next to Böhmermann (picture-alliance/Presidential Press Office/dpa/Spata)

Erdogan's (L) lawyers want to see the judgment text, but Böhmermann's (R) have already said they will appeal

An 'attack' on Erdogan's dignity

The higher court said that the politically critical sections of the poem could freely circulate because they pertained to Erdogan's factual behavior. However, the graphic and explicit sections would continue to be banned because they lacked a factual point of reference and were a libelous "attack" on Erdogan's "personal dignity."

Judge Andreas Buske also expressed doubt that Böhmermann's poem fell under the constitutional classification of art and was therefore subject to corresponding protections.

"Satire can be art, but it does not have to be," Buske said in the judgement. "If satire is not art, then it falls under the protection afforded by freedom of speech."

The ruling is not yet final. Both parties can appeal the ruling to the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany's highest criminal court.

The poem's publication in 2016 fed tense diplomatic relations between Germany and Turkey at the time.

It even drew in Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had apologized to Erdogan for Böhmermann's actions.

Erdogan had previously tried and failed to sue Böhmermann in a separate legal action that made use of an obscure German law prohibiting foreign heads of state from being insulted. The law was revoked in June 2016.

  • Cover of the satirical magazine Mystiki Ellada with Angela Merkel, Copyright: picture-alliance /Rolf Haid

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Angela Merkel

    As bailouts for the Greek debt crisis were negotiated, Angela Merkel was often depicted in Greek magazines wearing Nazi symbols. This cover from the satirical magazine "Mystiki Ellada," from 2012, does not explicitly do so, but does portray the chancellor wearing a World War II army uniform and a vulture on her shoulder. The German government never considered any legal claims for such depictions.

  • Fiktives Cover des Boston Globe vom 09.04.2016

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Donald Trump

    The controversial potential Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump is often the target of cartoons and satire. The real estate mogul is not exactly open to criticism. Last Sunday (10.04.2016), "The Boston Globe" published a parody front page showing the world under his presidency. Trump shot back calling the story "stupid" and "worthless."

  • Putinator, depicting Vladimir Putin during a Carnival parade in 2015, Copyright: picture-alliance/ dpa /R. Weihrauch

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin likes to show off his muscles on holiday photos. After he let the world see a picture of himself riding a horse bare-chested, Putin's presidential torso was also emphasized in satirical representations - such as here, during a Carnival parade in Dusseldorf in 2015.

  • Still from film The Interview with actor depicting Kim Jong-un, Copyright: picture-alliance / Columbia Pictures / Sony

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Kim Jong-un

    The communist ruler of North Korea really doesn't appreciate being at the center of a joke. Upon the planned release of the satirical movie "The Interview," depicting a fictional interview with the North Korean leader and CIA plans to assassinate him, hackers attacked Sony Pictures studios. The FBI determined that the North Korean government was behind the cyber attacks.

  • 1915 cartoon of Winston Churchill as Achilles, Copyright: picture-alliance / AKG images

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Winston Churchill

    There's a long tradition of poking fun at top politicians: This British cartoon from 1915 portrays Winston Churchill, then Secretary of the Navy, as a decadent Achilles during the Trojan War. The drawing criticized the failures of his leadership during the Battle of Gallipoli in the Dardanelles.

  • Cartoon of US President George W. Bush, Copyright: Getty Images /M. Tama

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    George W. Bush

    The 43rd president of the United States was one of the most reliable suppliers of jokes for late-night comedians in the US. Cartoons often underlined his alleged lack of intelligence. Satirists recently jumped on the opportunity to ridicule him once again when he revealed he had turned to painting.

  • Controversial Carnival float depicting Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Poland, Copyright: picture-alliance / dpa /Gambarini

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Jaroslaw Kaczynski

    A float at this year's Carnival parade in Dusseldorf sparked diplomatic tensions between Poland and Germany. It depicted Poland as a battered woman trampled by the boot of the leader of the right-wing Law and Justice Party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski. The Polish Foreign Minister said that it showed "contempt for the Polish people and Polish politicians."

  • Israeli satirical show Eretz Nehederet paraodies Netanyahu, Copyright: Getty Images / AFP / J. Guez

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Benjamin Netanyahu

    The Israeli prime minister with the unmistakable deep voice is regularly lampooned by the comedians of the TV show "Eretz Nehederet" ("A Wonderful Country"). The weekly satirical television show is one of the most popular in Israel. Netanyahu was never publically offended by the parodies. On the contrary, "Bibi," as he's nicknamed, was even a guest star of the show in 2013.

  • Rudi Carrell on his show Rudis Tagesshow, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Ayatollah Khomeini

    Just like Jan Böhmermann, the Dutch-born entertainer Rudi Carrell, who lived in Germany, created a diplomatic controversy in 1987 with a photo montage showing the leader of Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, being pelted with lingerie during a state visit. As a result, two German diplomats were expelled from Tehran.

  • Screen shot of Jan Böhmermann in ZDF Neo Magazin Royale reciting Erdogan poem, Copyright: ZDF Neo Magazin Royale

    Erdogan vs. Böhmermman: 10 world politicians targeted by satire

    Erdogan and Böhmermann

    It is still to be seen if Jan Böhmermann's provocative poem on Erdogan will lead to a similar diplomatic crisis as back in 1987 with Iran. One thing is for sure, it is not the first time that political satire has led to tensions between countries - and the ways of dealing with it are just as varied as the ruler's political style.

    Author: Jan Bruck / eg


cmb/eg (epd, KNA, Reuters)

