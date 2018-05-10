German court upholds partial ban of Böhmermann's Erdogan satire

The Hamburg court ruling has said that parts of German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem are an "attack" on Turkish President Erdogan.
A court in Hamburg ruled Tuesday that selected passages from German satirist Jan Böhmermann's poem lampooning Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would remain barred from re-publication.
The ruling by the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court upheld a lower court's decision from February 2017.
The continuation of the partial ban was a defeat for both Erdogan, who had demanded the entire poem be censored, and for Böhmermann, who had called for the partial banned to be lifted.
Read more: German comedian Jan Böhmermann celebrates debut on US late night TV
Böhmermann had broadcast the poem on his late-night television show in March 2016. Much of the text criticized the Turkish president for his authoritarian political positions, but some sections also contained expletives and graphic sexual references, such as bestiality and child pornography.
Erdogan had accused Böhmermann of defamation while the satirist had defended the statements in his 2016 poem as permissible under artistic freedom.
Read more: German satirist Jan Böhmermann wants to shower online hate with love trolls
Erdogan's (L) lawyers want to see the judgment text, but Böhmermann's (R) have already said they will appeal
An 'attack' on Erdogan's dignity
The higher court said that the politically critical sections of the poem could freely circulate because they pertained to Erdogan's factual behavior. However, the graphic and explicit sections would continue to be banned because they lacked a factual point of reference and were a libelous "attack" on Erdogan's "personal dignity."
Judge Andreas Buske also expressed doubt that Böhmermann's poem fell under the constitutional classification of art and was therefore subject to corresponding protections.
"Satire can be art, but it does not have to be," Buske said in the judgement. "If satire is not art, then it falls under the protection afforded by freedom of speech."
The ruling is not yet final. Both parties can appeal the ruling to the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, Germany's highest criminal court.
The poem's publication in 2016 fed tense diplomatic relations between Germany and Turkey at the time.
It even drew in Chancellor Angela Merkel, who had apologized to Erdogan for Böhmermann's actions.
Erdogan had previously tried and failed to sue Böhmermann in a separate legal action that made use of an obscure German law prohibiting foreign heads of state from being insulted. The law was revoked in June 2016.
cmb/eg (epd, KNA, Reuters)
A court in Germany kept in place a ban on the more explicit passages of a satirical poem about Turkey's President Erdogan. Comedian Jan Böhmermann caused a diplomatic row when he read the poem on his TV show last year. (10.02.2017)
Jan Böhmermann wants to fight online hate speech with an army of "love" trolls. The controversial satirist has said more than 50,000 people have already signed up to serve on the digital frontline. (03.05.2018)
German comedian Jan Böhmermann appeared on US national TV, striking a chord with late night show host Seth Meyers. Böhmermann disclosed some of his personal experiences being sued by the Turkish president. (26.04.2017)
Germany's parliament has voted to scrap its law protecting heads of state and governments from insults. The decision comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tried to indict a prominent German satirist. (02.06.2017)
German satirist Jan Böhmermann has threatened legal action against Merkel if she doesn't take back her statement on Böhmermann's poem about Turkish President Erdogan. Merkel had called it "purposefully offensive." (06.09.2017)