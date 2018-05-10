 German court confirms sentences for ex-Deutsche Bank fraudsters | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

German court confirms sentences for ex-Deutsche Bank fraudsters

The 2016 verdicts handed down to ex-Deutsche Bank employees for their part in a sales tax fraud scheme have been largely confirmed by federal judges, meaning that one former manager faces a three-year jail term.

Man in handcuffs holding banknotes (Imago/blickwinkel)

A former Deutsche Bank employee on Tuesday failed to see his three-year jail sentence revised by Germany's Federal Court of Justice.

In 2016, he and five other former Deutsche Bank workers were accused by prosecutors in Frankfurt of taking part in a scheme involving the trading of carbon emission permits.

The latter were designed to curb global warming, but were used to fraudulently collect tens of millions of euros of sales taxes.

The case stemmed from an investigation into so-called carousel trades in the European Union's carbon market in 2009 and 2010 in which some buyers imported emissions permits into an EU country without paying value-added tax.

Gauging the economic damage

The buyers then sold the permits to each other, adding VAT to the price and generating tax refunds when no tax had been paid at all.

Prosecutors said the scheme had been run purely to trick the tax authorities out of about €200 million ($238 million).

The court trial followed a years-long probe that involved trawling millions of emails and thousands of recorded telephone conversations.

Responding to the accusations raised at the trial, Deutsche Bank had said it had repaid the tax, changed its internal monitoring processes and parted with the staff involved.

Tuesday's ruling by the Federal Court of Justice also confirmed suspended jail sentences for three other ex-Deutsche Bank staff.

Only one former employee saw his suspended prison term lifted for lack of proof that he deliberately supported the fraudulent scheme.
Watch video 01:40

Cap and trade: the EU vs. greenhouse gases

hg/tr (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

EU agrees on emissions revision

An EU emissions trading system revision has been agreed by its environment ministers in Brussels. It's supposed to cap climate-damaging gases beyond 2020. European Parliament Greens say the deal is too industry-friendly. (01.03.2017)  

Six former Deutsche Bank employees convicted of fraud

A court has found six former Deutsche Bank employees guilty of enabling tax fraud within the carbon emissions certificate trading scheme. One of the bank's former employees has received a three-year jail sentence. (13.06.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cap and trade: the EU vs. greenhouse gases  

Related content

Symbolbild Bilanz

EU sets up public prosecutor office to crack down on cross-border financial fraud 08.06.2017

The EU has agreed to set up a public prosecutor's office for cross-border financial crime hitting the EU budget. The office will try to reap back 50 billion euros lost annually through lost sales tax or VAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heckler&Koch employees on trial

Former Heckler&Koch employees are on trial over the export of rifles to certain Mexican states.  

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  