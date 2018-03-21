 German brothel owner in court for trafficking, fraud | News | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German brothel owner in court for trafficking, fraud

Jürgen Rudloff used to be the proud face of legal sex work in Germany. Now, prosecutors have charged him with illegally obtaining funds from investors and procuring women from trafficking gangs.

Jürgen Rudloff

The owner of a Stuttgart brothel appeared in court on Friday over charges of pimping and human trafficking to the tune of millions of euros. Proprietor Jürgen Rudloff denies the allegations.

Rudloff owns the Paradise brothel in Stuttgart, as well as several other red light district establishments in Frankfurt, Saarbrücken and the Austrian city of Graz. At one time, Rudloff loved to show off his business acumen — appearing on chat show couches and giving press interviews about how legal prostitution in Germany stayed profitable and above-board under business models such as his.

That business model, according to Rudloff, was a 5,800 square meter "Men's Wellness Oasis" in which visitrs paid between 70 and 80 euros to enter and be entertained by the women on the ground floor, according the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper.

If the men wanted to go back with the women to their room, said Rudloff, they had to pay the sex workers themselves. He had nothing to do with it — the women rented their own space in his brothel.

Read more: German brothels get new 'ethical sex seal' for prostitution
Watch video 07:28

Facing an uncertain future, refugees turn to prostitution

Human trafficking, pimping, fraud

But state prosecutors in Stuttgart disagree. They say Rudloff was procuring women illegally from gangs. On top of that, he is accused of defrauding his investors. Authorities claim that he received at least €3 million ($3.7 million) from financial backers, ostensibly to open new brothels, but instead use the money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

The investigation into Rudloff's business dealings resulted in eleven arrests in 2014. Rudloff is said to have fled to Switzerland, and was arrested when he voluntarily returned to Germany in September 2017.

Read more: Sex in Germany: Study opens a window into German bedrooms

Prosecutors have said they expect a lengthy trial, which is scheduled to go on until at least March 2019. The case has renewed debate about prostitution in Germany. The practice has long been legal in Germany in regulated brothels, something proponents say is good for the health and safety of sex workers. However, detractors are usually quick to point out that the system lends itself to women being trafficked from eastern Europe and elsewhere after being promised dancing and waitressing jobs in Germany.
Watch video 28:31

Borderline Business - Sex for Sale in La Jonquera

DW recommends

Hamburg's prostitutes steer clear of official city register

Under new rules for the oldest profession, prostitutes in Germany required to register themselves. However, authorities in the city of Hamburg believe only a fraction there have done so. (13.01.2018)  

Disappointed refugees driven to prostitution

German NGOs have claimed that a growing number of migrants are having sex with older men for money. InfoMigrants spoke with these NGOs to learn more about this tragic phenomenon. (24.04.2017)  

Germany introduces unpopular prostitution law

Germany has passed a new prostitution law to fight human trafficking and exploitation. It calls for more control, more regulations and more penalties - and it is not popular in the prostitution industry. (02.07.2017)  

German man confesses to killing prostitutes in Bavaria

The prostitutes had foreign nationalities and were killed in Nuremberg. The man responsible for the murders was previously known to police because of a domestic violence incident. (13.06.2017)  

Sex in Germany: Study opens a window into German bedrooms

Do men have more sexual partners than women? How many Germans cheat on their partners? What percentage of men have visited a prostitute? A new study answers everything you wanted to know but were too afraid to ask. (24.08.2017)  

German brothels get new 'ethical sex seal' for prostitution

A German sex industry association is hoping to improve the lives of prostitutes by launching a "seal of approval" for brothels. But brothels must be members of the association to get the badge. (29.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Borderline Business - Sex for Sale in La Jonquera  

Facing an uncertain future, refugees turn to prostitution  

Related content

illegale Sexindustrie in Rohingya-Flüchtlingslagern

Oxfam sex scandal is not an isolated case 16.02.2018

Oxfam is not the only charitable organization fighting to maintain its credibility after a sex scandal. Crisis relief workers abusing their power aren't a new phenomenon.

Deutschland St. Pauli – Rotlichtviertel in Hamburg

Hamburg's prostitutes steer clear of official city register 13.01.2018

Under new rules for the oldest profession, prostitutes in Germany required to register themselves. However, authorities in the city of Hamburg believe only a fraction there have done so.

Deutschland Osmanen Germania Gang

German police carry out nationwide raids on Turkish nationalist boxing club 14.03.2018

Hundreds of police officers have taken part in raids across Germany targeting the Osmanen Germania boxing club. Officials say the group is involved in violent crime and has ties to Turkish President Erdogan's government.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 