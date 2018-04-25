 Geologists find North Korea′s nuclear site unusable after collapse | News | DW | 26.04.2018
News

Geologists find North Korea's nuclear site unusable after collapse

Geologists said earthquakes triggered by a nuclear test last year inflicted heavy damages on North Korea's main test site. The North recently announced it would be freezing its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

North Korea's nuclear test site at Mount Mantap (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea's main underground nuclear test site collapsed following a bomb blast last year, making it unusable for further tests and requiring monitoring for radioactive leaks, according to research by Chinese seismologists.

The North's leader, Kim Jong Un, announced last week Pyongyang would halt nuclear and ballistic missile tests ahead of planned summit meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump. The research findings may provide insight into why North Korea has offered to stop nuclear tests.

North Korea tested five of its six nuclear bombs at the Mount Mantap test site in the country's northeast near the border with China.

Read more: South Korea: North committed to 'complete denuclearization' of peninsula 

South Korea stops border propaganda broadcasts ahead of key summit with North

A September 3 test that North Korea claimed was a hydrogen bomb triggered a series of earthquakes in and around the Mount Mantap test site, with an aftershock eight-and-a-half minutes later causing an "onsite collapse toward the nuclear test center," said researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China.

"The occurrence of the collapse should deem the underground infrastructure beneath mountain Mantap not be used for any future nuclear tests," the researchers said in an abstract. "The triggered earthquake swarm indicates that North Korea's past tests have altered the tectonic stress in the region to the extent that previously inactive tectonic faults in the region have reached their state of critical failure."

The peer-reviewed study was accepted for publication in Geophysicial Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

The researchers found that any further high-yield nuclear tests would produce an even larger collapse "creating an environmental catastrophe." They said that it was necessary to monitor possible radioactive leaks caused by the mountain collapse.

The Mount Mantap test site is less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border with China and nuclear tests have caused concern in Beijing and border communities.

Previous studies and news reports have also indicated a partial collapse at Mount Mantap.

  • Kim Jong Un's New Year's address 2017

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 2, 2017: Missile test imminent

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country was in the "final stages" of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). US President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration was set for January 20, said on Twitter: "North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen!"

  • Hwasong-14 public viewing (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 4, 2017: North Korea's 'gift packages'

    North Korea tested its first ICBM — the Hwasong-14 — on US Independence Day. Kim reportedly told his scientists that "the US would be displeased" by the launch. This, he said, was because "it was given a 'package of gifts' ... on its 'Independence Day.'" Trump wrote on Twitter in response: "North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

  • North Korean rocket test (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Korean Central News Agency)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    July 28, 2017: US mainland threatened

    Pyongyang tested its second Hwasong-14 weeks later. Experts estimated the new rocket could reach the US mainland. Trump lashed out at North Korean ally China, writing in a Tweet: "I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk."

  • Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Anderson)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 8, 2017: 'Fire and fury'

    Trump appeared to threaten swift military action against Pyongyang when he told reporters: "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen." North Korea responded by threatening to fire a medium-range ballistic missile into the waters around Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean. It did not follow through.

  • North Korea shoots a rocket over Japan

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    August 29, 2017: Japan rocket test

    Pyongyang sparked international outcry when it test-launched a mid-range ballistic missile — the Hwasong-12 — over Japan. The UN Security Council unanimously condemned the test. Trump said in a White House statement: "Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table."

  • Pyongyang celebrates successful nuclear test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 3, 2017: Hydrogen bomb test

    North Korea announced it had successfully tested its sixth nuclear weapon. Pyongyang said it was a powerful type of nuclear weapon called a hydrogen bomb and that it could be placed on top of a ballistic missile. Trump wrote on Twitter: "The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea."

  • Trump's first speech at the UN General Assembly (Getty Images/S. Platt)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    September 19, 2017: Threat to 'Rocket Man'

    In his first speech at the United Nations, Trump called North Korea a "rogue state" and said Washington "will have no choice than to totally destroy North Korea" if Pyongyang failed to stop its nuclear weapons program. Referring to Kim, he added: "Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime." Kim called Trump a "mentally-deranged US dotard" two days later.

  • North Korea rocket test (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    November 29, 2017: Third ICBM test

    North Korea test-fired its third ICBM of 2017. Pyongyang claimed it was a new missile, the Hwasong-15, which was superior to the Hwasong-14 and could hit any target on the US mainland. The US urged allies, including Germany, to break diplomatic ties with North Korea. Berlin ignored the call. Trump also called Kim a "sick puppy."

  • Kim Jong Un (Reuters/KCNA)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    January 3, 2018: Who's got the bigger button?

    Kim said in his 2018 New Year's address that the North had completed its nuclear weapons program and that a "nuclear button" was on his desk at all times. Trump wrote two days later on Twitter: "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

  • Moon Jae-in and Kim Yo Jong (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Ju-sung)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    February 10, 2018: Tensions thawing?

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, at the presidential house in the South Korean capital. She handed a letter to Moon inviting him to meet the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. Tensions appeared to be thawing. Seoul and Pyongyang had already agreed to send a unified hockey team to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

  • North Korean delegation meets South Korean delegation (Reuters/Yonhap/Reuters/Yonhap/South Korean Presidential Blue House)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 6, 2018: Momentum builds

    South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong led a delegation on March 5 to Pyongyang to discuss the potential for peace talks. The next day, Chung said both sides had agreed to hold a joint summit in April and set up a telephone hotline between the two capitals. He also said Pyongyang would agree to stop its nuclear weapons and missile tests if the US agreed to hold talks with the North.

  • Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP/dpa/Wong Maye-E)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    March 9, 2018: Trump agrees

    Chung flew on to Washington, D.C. to speak with Trump. After the meeting, Chung told reporters the US president had agreed to meet Kim by May. Trump later wrote on Twitter: "no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!" Foreign leaders welcomed the historic breakthrough.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onseparate TV screens in Seoul Railway station.

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 19, 2018: South Korea says North Korea wants end to hostile relations

    A week before the scheduled meeting at the border between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Moon said North Korea wanted "an end to the hostile relations" and had expressed a commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. The next day, a telephone hotline was opened for the first time so Moon and Kim could communicate directly.

  • Südkorea TV Trump Kim Jong Un (picture-alliance/AP/A. Young-joon)

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 21, 2018: Kim Jong Un announces end to missile tests

    Kim announced North Korea would stop nuclear and missile tests. Kim said: "We no longer need any nuclear test or test launches of intermediate and intercontinental range ballistic missiles, and because of this the northern nuclear test site has finished its mission." However, no mention was made of its stored nuclear materials and equipment.

  • Border between North and South Korea

    North Korea: Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un's nuclear saga

    April 23, 2018: South Korea turns off border propaganda broadcasts

    South Korea switched off the sound of propaganda broadcasts at the border and greeted Kim's decision to suspend missile tests as "a significant decision towards total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula." A working-group set the schedule for the third-ever summit between the two countries: a welcome ceremony, a formal meeting and a banquet dinner at the Korean border village of Panmunjom.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


cw/kms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

