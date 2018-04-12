 Geneva listed most expensive in new study on hotel prices in Europe | DW Travel | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Geneva listed most expensive in new study on hotel prices in Europe

According to a study, travelers in Europe have to pay an average of 242.90 euros for an overnight stay in a hotel in Geneva. In the German capital Berlin a hotel room is still comparatively cheap to have.

Schweiz Genf Kathedrale St. Peter (picture-alliance/robertharding)

Even though room prices in the Swiss city have fallen compared to the previous year, Geneva is still the most expensive destination in Europe for tourists. This is the result of a ranking by PricewaterhouseCoopers PwC, in which the auditing and consulting firm examines the hotel market in Europe every year.

Schweiz Genf Nobelhotel Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Fischer)

Switzerland's oldest luxury hotel and a city landmark: the Four Seasons des Bergues in Geneva

Paris came in second with an average of 231.30 euros per overnight stay, followed by Zurich with 203.90 euros. Hotel rooms are also expensive in London, Rome and Amsterdam.

According to the study, hotel guests in Germany in the banking and trade fair city of Frankfurt had to pay a rather high average room price of 122.10 euros for an overnight stay. In Berlin an average overnight hotel stay costs 95.70 euros per night.

According to PwC, last year the number of international visitors in Europe rose by eight percent. Dirk Hennig, a partner at PwC Germany, says the hotel industry has particularly benefited from this increase.

fm/sbc (dpa, pwc)

DW recommends

Gstaad: Alpine romanticism and climate change

On the right, a cow, and on the left, a Rolex watch. Alpine idyll and luxury: that's Gstaad in Southwestern Switzerland. But this vacation destination is, like many others, being affected by climate change. (27.02.2018)  

Switzerland and Hermann Hesse

The writer Hermann Hesse praised his beloved Swiss Alps to the skies, although the other tourists in the Engadine Valley really got on his nerves. (25.08.2017)  

The Swiss city of Bern surprises tourists

Many things tend to be a little different in Switzerland - instead of a capital they have a federal-city. And in it you encounter some strange creatures: dwarves, bears and child-eating ogres - making Bern unique. (25.10.2017)  

Related content

Singapur Bankenviertel Marina Bay Sands

Take a dip in the world’s most exclusive pool 21.03.2018

Considered the world’s most instagrammed hotel and welcoming over one million visitors per year, the Marina Bay Sands is more a tourist spot that happens to be a hotel. Its infinity pool is Singapore’s main attraction.

Symbolbild Transit Flughafen

Where frequent flyers can eat delicious food 15.02.2018

A good meal can ease the pain of a long layover overseas. RewardExpert sought out to find out which international airports serve the best food.

London Gay Pride 2017

LGBT tourism eyes new horizons 12.03.2018

From gay-friendly honeymoon destinations to party escapes, tourism has long catered to LGBT travellers. But as acceptance grows, so do calls for the industry to broaden its offers, and avoid cliches.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 