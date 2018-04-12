 Gay-rights lawyer dies after setting himself on fire to protest pollution | News | DW | 15.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Gay-rights lawyer dies after setting himself on fire to protest pollution

David Buckel's body was found in a New York City park with an apparent suicide note in a nearby shopping cart. The legal activist was well known for campaigning relentlessly for the rights of LGBT individuals in the US.

A hand holds onto a police tape which ready 'police line, do not cross'

David Buckel died Saturday after setting himself on fire in New York's Prospect Park in the Brooklyn borough, US media reported the same day. His body was found by early-morning joggers.

The prominent lawyer, known for defending the rights of LGBT individuals, used his self-immolation to protest pollution.

"Pollution ravages our planet, oozing inhabitability via air, soil, water and weather," the 60-year-old said in a note left in shopping cart found close to his body. He also emailed the text to several local media outlets, including The New York Times.

Read more: What will it take to clear the air in Berlin?

New York's Prospect Park's paths, grass and buildings are lightly covered in snow

Buckel's body was found near a jogging path in Prospect Park. Above, the park on a snowier day in early April 2018.

"Most humans on the planet now breathe air made unhealthy by fossil fuels, and many die early deaths as a result — my early death by fossil fuel reflects what we are doing to ourselves."

Buckel added that he hoped his death would lead to greater activism: "Honorable purpose in life invites honorable purpose in death." He exhorted others to go beyond donating to organizations to achieve effective change.

"Many who drive their own lives to help others often realize that they do not change what causes the need for their help," the note received by The New York Times said.

Read more: The LA water residents don't dare drink

A lifelong legal activist

Buckel devoted a large part of his legal career to fighting for the rights of LGBT individuals. He had worked as a marriage project director at Lambda Legal, a non-profit organization that fights for full civil rights recognition for LGBT individuals and those living with HIV.

In a statement on Buckel's death, Lambda Legal described his death as "heartbreaking" and the attorney as a "beautiful human being."

"This is a tremendous loss for our Lambda Legal family, but also for the entire movement for social justice," the statement read. "He will be remembered for his kindness, devotion, and vision for justice."

Lambda Legal also highlighted key successes of Buckel's legal career, such as the unanimous ruling in 2009 by the Iowa Supreme Court allowing same-sex marriage — making the Midwest state only the third American state to recognize this right at the time of the decision.

Buckel's professional campaign for justice also inspired Hollywood filmmakers. He headed up Lambda Legal's defense team that secured justice from the state of Nebraska for the rape and murder of transgender man Brandon Teena in 1993. The case inspired the Oscar-winning 1999 movie "Boys Don't Cry," directed by Kimberly Pierce and featuring Hilary Swank as Teena.

After leaving Lambda Legal, Buckel focused his career on fighting for environmental causes, The New York Times said.

Read more: Edith Windsor, American gay marriage campaigner dies

  • First same-sex marriages in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/M. Antonisse)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2001, The Netherlands

    The Netherlands was the first country in the world to permit same-sex marriages after the Dutch parliament voted for legalization in 2000. The mayor of Amsterdam, Job Cohen, wedded the first four same-sex couples at midnight on April 1, 2001 when the legislation came into effect. The new law also allowed same-sex couples to adopt children.

  • Gay Pride Parade in Brussels (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/J. Warnand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2003, Belgium

    The Netherlands' neighbor, Belgium, followed the Dutch lead and legalized same-sex marriage two years later. The law gave same-sex partners many of the rights of their heterosexual counterparts. But unlike the Dutch, the Belgians did not initially allow same-sex couples to adopt children. The Belgian parliament passed a bill granting them that right three years later.

  • Argentinia's first same-sex marriage in Buenos Aires (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/L. La Valle)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2010, Argentina

    Argentina became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriages when its Senate voted 33 to 27 in favor of it in July 2010. Argentina thereby became the tenth country in the world to permit gay and lesbian marriages. The South American country was not the only one to do so in 2010. Earlier in the year, Portugal and Iceland also passed same-sex marriage legislation.

  • Gay Pride in Denmark (picture-alliance/CITYPRESS 24/H. Lundquist)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2012, Denmark

    Denmark's parliament overwhelmingly voted in favor of legalization in June 2012. The small Scandinavian country had made headlines before when it was the first country in the world to recognize civil partnerships for gay and lesbian couples in 1989. Same-sex couples had also enjoyed the right to adopt children since 2009.

  • Lynley Bendall and Ally Wanikau (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/Air New Zealand)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2013, New Zealand

    New Zealand became the 15th country worldwide and the first Asia-Pacific country to allow gay and lesbian marriages in 2013. The first couples were married on August 19. Lynley Bendall (left) and Ally Wanik (right) were among them when they exchanged vows on board an Air New Zealand flight from Queenstown to Auckland. France legalized same-sex marriage the same year.

  • Dublin celebrations at same-sex marriage result (picture-alliance/dpa/EPA/A. Crawley)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, Ireland

    Ireland made headlines in May 2015 when it became the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage through a referendum. Thousands of people celebrated in the streets of Dublin as the results came in showing almost two-thirds of voters opting for the measure.

  • White House is illuminated in colors of the LGBTQIA+ flag in Washington (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Martinez Monsivais)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2015, USA

    The White House was alight in the colors of the rainbow flag on June 26, 2015. Earlier, the US Supreme Court ruled 5 to 4 that the constitution guaranteed marriage equality, a verdict that paved the way for same-sex couples to be married across the country. The decision came 12 years after the Supreme Court ruled that laws criminalizing gay sex were unconstitutional.

  • LGBTQIA+ flag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/O. Messinger)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017, Germany

    Germany became the fifteenth European country to legalize gay and lesbian marriages in June 30, 2017. The bill passed by 393 to 226 in the Bundestag, with four abstentions. German Chancellor Angela Merkel voted against the bill, but paved the way for its passage when she said her party would be allowed to vote freely on the measure only days before the vote took place.

  • Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan at their wedding in Summergrove Estate (Getty Images/AFP/P. Hamilton)

    Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

    2017 - 2018, Australia

    Following a postal survey which showed the majority of Australians were in favor of same-sex marriage, the country's parliament passed a law to legalize it in December 2017. As couples in Australia have to give authorities one month's notice of their nuptials, many of the first weddings took place just after midnight on January 9, 2018 - including that of Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan, pictured.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


cmb/jlw (dpa, AP)

DW recommends

What will it take to clear the air in Berlin?

Berlin is notorious for dirty air in Germany. The local government wants to introduce speed limits on major roads to tackle the problem, while environmental groups continue to call for a diesel ban across Germany. (09.04.2018)  

The LA water residents don't dare drink

When residents of a low-income housing project in South Los Angeles turn on their faucets, the water runs black, brown and yellow. Now they're fighting for the right to clean drinking water. (04.07.2017)  

Boy Scouts of America says it will welcome transgender children

One of the largest US youth organizations is making a major change to its identity. The Boy Scouts have made strides recently in welcoming members of the LGBT community into the fold. (31.01.2017)  

Edith Windsor, American gay marriage campaigner dies

The widow who brought a Supreme Court case that quashed a federal anti-gay marriage law has died in New York, aged 88. Same-sex weddings only became legal across the US six years after her first spouse died. (13.09.2017)  

Countries that have legalized same-sex marriage

Australia became the latest country to allow same-sex marriage when its parliament voted in favor of legalization in December 2017. DW takes a look at some of the other countries that have taken the step. (10.01.2018)  

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 