 French police official held in inquiry into 2016 Islamist killing | News | DW | 09.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

French police official held in inquiry into 2016 Islamist killing

A policewoman is among six people detained in France over the murder of two police officers by an Islamist extremist, a judicial source says. Her daughter is also being questioned.

Police at murder location in Magnanville (picture-alliance/dpa/C. P. Tesson)

French investigators on Monday detained three men and three women, including a police woman and her daughter, for questioning over their possible role in a 2016 murder of two police officers claimed by extremist group "Islamic State" (IS), a judicial source says.

The policewoman was already interrogated in 2016 in connection with the killings in Magnanville, west of Paris, but nothing was found against her.

She attracted the notice of investigators for having hosted a young woman who was on a police watchlist for possible Islamist radicalization, which she did at the request of her daughter.

Read more: Madrid to Manchester to Barcelona: A chronology of terror in Europe

Series of attacks

The murder of police commander Jean-Baptiste Salvaing and his partner and police colleague, Jessica Schneider, was carried out by a 25-year-old man who apparently pledged allegiance to IS just after the attack in a video that the extremist group later posted online.

The attacker was killed by police after a more than three-hour-long siege.

France has experienced a number of Islamist terrorist attacks in the past few years, most of which have been claimed by IS. More than 230 people died in such attacks in 2015 and 2016.

Most recently, a petty criminal turned jihadi killed four people in a rampage last month that ended at a supermarket. One of the victims,  gendarmerie lieutenant-colonel Arnaud Beltrame, has been hailed as a hero for having taken the place of a civilian hostage held by the gunman.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said last month that police had thwarted 51 attacks since January 2015.
Watch video 02:59

France on high alert after double stabbing

tj/kms (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Madrid to Manchester to Barcelona: A chronology of terror in Europe

Paris, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester and now another attack in Barcelona. European cities have been increasingly targeted by Islamist extremists in recent years. (17.08.2017)  

France honors 'hero' policeman who died in terrorist attack

Lieutenant Colonel Arnaud Beltrame had offered himself in place of a woman whom the attacker was using as a human shield. The attacker, Redouane Lakdim, had been on a list of terror suspects since 2014. (28.03.2018)  

Paris police killer posted video of attack, pledged loyalty to 'IS'

French prosecutors have said the man who murdered a police commander and his wife at their home pledged allegiance to the so-called "Islamic State." Police found a list of other potential targets at the murder site. (14.06.2016)  

French police kill perpetrator in supermarket hostage event

A man killed three people and injured others before being shot dead in what French President Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack." A policeman who swapped places with a hostage has also died of his injuries. (23.03.2018)  

Three dead after siege outside Paris

Police have shot dead a man who killed a policeman and his wife in a suburban area northwest of Paris. Authorities have launched an anti-terror investigation into the killings amid reports of a potential "IS" link. (14.06.2016)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

France on high alert after double stabbing  

Related content

Up close: the US fight against Islamic State 05.04.2018

In 2014, the US formed an international coalition to fight the so-called Islamic State. Up to a fifth of the mission’s air strikes are launched from the USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf. DW’s Juri Rescheto experienced the operation up close.

Afghanistan Anschlag in Kabul auf Afghan Voice

Why is 'Islamic State' targeting Shiites in Afghanistan? 21.03.2018

"Islamic State" has once again chosen to target Shiites in its latest Kabul attack that killed at least 26 people. Experts say the group is trying to create sectarian rifts in the country and use them to its advantage.

IS Kinder im Irak

Can foreign 'Islamic State' fighters' kids return to Europe? 30.03.2018

Should the children of foreign IS fighters in Iraq and Syria be allowed to return home? Security agencies are alarmed, but aid workers say they're no danger if they get proper support. Judit Neurink reports from Irbil.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 