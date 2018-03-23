French police kill perpetrator in supermarket hostage event | News | DW | 23.03.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday evening that the gunman allegedly linked to the "Islamic State" had killed three and wounded 16.

The first fatality came early in the day near Carcassonne when the attacker stole a car. The two other fatalities occurred later in a supermarket in Trebes in southern France, where the perpetrator took customers and employees hostage. French police gunned down the attacker after entering the supermarket, following an hourslong standoff.

Macron spoke alongside Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (L) and the Gendarmerie head Richard Lizurey (R)

The news agency of the "Islamic State" (IS), Amaq, claimed IS responsibility for the attack. It stated that its "soldier" had acted in response to calls to target "countries of the coalition," referring to the US-led international coalition, which includes France. The coalition has been battling the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

"Our country has suffered an Islamist terrorist attack," Macron added in his remarks, while noting that investigators were still trying to find out whether IS was behind the attack. The president also said that investigators are looking into how the attacker obtained his gun and when he had become radicalized.

First information on the attacker

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day on Friday, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb identified the attacker as 26-year-old Redouane Lakdim, a "small-time" drug dealer. Lakdim was "known for petty crime," Collomb said. "We followed him and we thought there was no radicalization."

Collomb added that the attacker acted alone and had been "already under surveillance when he suddenly decided to act."

According to an anonymous source cited by French broadcaster BFM TV, the attacker was demanding the release of Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the 2015 Paris attacks that claimed 130 lives.

Violence and heroism

Both Macron and Collomb lauded the heroic actions of a French police officer who offered to switch places with a hostage in the Trebes supermarket and ended up suffering life-threatening injuries. The officer remained with the armed suspect, keeping his cellphone on. This enabled officers outside the building to listen in on events inside. When they heard shots being fired, the police stormed the building, killing the gunman.

Collomb also sent out his message of praise for the soldier via Twitter.

The attack began Friday morning near the city of Carcassonne, where the attacker had fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from a run, according to the head of SGP Police-FO union, Yves Lefebvre. One police officer sustained a shoulder injury, but the injury was not serious, Lefebvre said.

Another union representative, Bruno Bartocetti, said the attacker also shot dead a person in Carcassonne before stealing the victim's car.

Read more: France marks three years since Charlie Hebdo attack

One security source who asked not to be named told French news agency AFP that a man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11:15 a.m. and shots were heard." The source also divulged that "most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee."

One of the shoppers told FranceInfo radio that some of the people had taken refuge in a cold room.

"A man shouted and fired several times. I saw a cold-room door, I asked people to come and take shelter," said the woman identified as Carole. "We were ten, and we stayed an hour. There were more gunshots and we went out the back door."

Local authorities closed off the area to the public. The southern town of Trebes is located some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Toulouse.

French officials react, Germany expresses condolences

French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe had initially described the situation as "very serious ... all the information we have as I speak leads us to think that this would be a terrorist act." French counterterrorism prosecutors have been put in charge of the investigation.

Macron sent Collomb to Trebes while special forces from Toulouse were deployed to the scene. Further reinforcements were reportedly deployed from Paris.

The president, who was in Brussels meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the time of the attack, assured the inhabitants of Trebes of the full solidarity and mobilization of state forces.

Read more: Two years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

Merkel expressed her condolences to the victims of the Friday attack.

"When it comes to terror threats, we are standing with France," she said, according to the statement posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert. "Wherever we can provide help and support, we will do so."

France has suffered a spate of terror attacks since 2015. Although Macron ended a state of emergency that had been in place since then, many of its provisions were enshrined into laws that left wide-rangings possibilities to prevent further attacks.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage standoff An attacker claiming allegiance to the "Islamic State" (IS) perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the day's morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery, where he takes hostages. Police fatally shoot the attacker. There are at least two fatal victims and three injured.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting A gunman open fires on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fires with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed. Author: Cristina Burack



es,dj, cmb/kl (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)