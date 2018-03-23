French ′hero′ policeman who took place of hostage dies of gunshot wounds | News | DW | 24.03.2018

A French policeman who voluntarily swapped places with a hostage during a siege on a supermarket in the town of Trebes on Friday has died of his bullet injuries.

Arnaud Beltrame, who once served in Iraq, had been rushed to hospital after being shot three times.

"He fell as a hero, giving up his life to halt the murderous rampage of a jihadist terrorist," President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement shortly before dawn on Saturday.

French police have detained a 17-year-old in connection with the probe into the terror attack that killed four people, including Beltrame.

The man is a friend of Friday's attacker, identified by prosecutors as Redouane Lakdim, a 25-year-old Moroccan-born French national. Lakdim was killed in a shootout at the supermarket.

Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said on Friday another person, a woman close to Lakdim, was taken into custody over alleged links to the terror attack. Molins didn't identify her.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage standoff An attacker claiming allegiance to the "Islamic State" (IS) perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the day's morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery, where he takes hostages. Police fatally shoot the attacker. There are at least two fatal victims and three injured.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting A gunman open fires on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fires with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015 January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed. Author: Cristina Burack



'Not surprised by son's courage'

On Friday, officer Beltrame offered himself up unarmed to the attacker in exchange for a female hostage. He managed to keep his cellphone on, enabling his colleagues outside to listen in on events inside the supermarket.

When they heard shots being fired, the police stormed the building and killed the gunman.

Beltrame's mother said she wasn't surprised by her son's courage.

"I'm not surprised. I knew it had to be him. He has always been like that. It's someone, since he was born, who gives everything for his homeland," she told French RTL radio on Friday before the announcement of his death.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb also lauded the 44-year-old officer's heroic action. In a tweet, Collomb said Beltrame had died for his country and that France would not forget "his heroism, his bravery, his sacrifice."

The national gendarmerie said its flags would fly at half-mast on Saturday in tribute to the slain officer.

Watch video 01:13 Share France: Police free hostages Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2ut8b Suspect in French terror attack killed by police

'IS' claims responsibility

The "Islamic State" (IS)-linked Aamaq news agency said the attacker was responding to the group's calls to target countries in a US-led military coalitionthat includes France. The coalition has been fighting the terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

Read more: Two years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

"Our country has suffered an Islamist terrorist attack," Macron said on Friday, while noting that investigators were verifying the IS claim.

Macron also said that investigators were looking into how the attacker obtained his gun and when he had become radicalized.

More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who either pledged allegiance to "Islamic State" or were inspired by the group.

ap/tj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.